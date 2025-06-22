COMMISSION OF INQUIRY FOR BYO COUNCIL

The Government has identified Bulawayo City Council as an immediate priority for the setting of a Commission of Inquiry following concerns raised regarding the operations of local authorities in the country.
The move
follows a recent Commission of Inquiry instigated in Harare with the Ministry
of Local Government and Public Works saying it will extend similar measures to
other councils across the country to ensure they walk the straight and narrow
with regards to governance.
Speaking after
the presentation of Harare’s Commission of Inquiry report at State House last
Tuesday, the Minister of Local Government, Daniel Garwe, said local authorities
are plagued by decay stemming from poor governance hence the need for detailed
inquiries.
The Harare
Commission of Inquiry was led by retired High Court judge, Justice Maphios
Cheda.
“That is why
the President has put in place a Commission of Inquiry, it is born out of the
decay in the way our local authorities, especially our urban authorities, are
being run. Harare City Council is number one, and Bulawayo City Council is
number two going forward.
“I do not know
yet, but we have made the recommendation that we need to have a thorough
investigation of all our urban local authorities because there is a lot of
decay,” said Minister Garwe.
Responding to
questions from Sunday News, the Local Government Ministry’s spokesperson, Mr
Gabriel Masvora, confirmed that they have already made recommendations for the
establishment of commissions of inquiry on all urban authorities in the
country, inclusive of the BCC.
He emphasised
on the legal framework for such investigations, where the President was the
only one with the authority to establish such commissions.
“According to
Section 2(1) of the Commission of Inquiry Act (Chapter 10:07), it is the
prerogative of the President to appoint a Commission of Inquiry into the
conduct of any officer in the Public Service.
“As the
Minister of Local Government and Public Works alluded to during the handover of
the report on Harare to His Excellency President Mnangagwa this (last) week,
the ministry is generally worried about how most local authorities across the
country are run,” said Mr Masvora.
“The ministry
simply recommends to the President and as stated by Hon. Garwe, recommendations
have been made aimed at having thorough investigations targeting all urban
local authorities,” added the Ministerial spokesperson.
Last year, two
Bulawayo councillors, Deputy Mayor Councillor Edwin Ndlovu and chairperson of
the Finance Committee Clr Mpumelelo Moyo were implicated in corrupt practices
after they allegedly solicited a US$20 000 “facilitation” fee from a cement
factory investor. The two are out on bail. Sunday News
