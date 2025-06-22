2030 IS NONSENSE, SAYS CHAMISA

Former opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, has announced his comeback into fulltime politics, saying he will never abandon Zimbabweans who believe in him to challenge Zanu PF’s continued stay in power. Chamisa said Zimbabweans wanted change before criticising a plot by some Zanu PF members to have President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term of office extended from 2028 to 2030.

Mnangagwa has repeatedly said that he is a constitutionalist, and does not intend to have his term of office extended.

Chamisa, however, said the 2030 agenda was “nonsense”.

“Over two million Zimbabweans have shown their consistent trust and support, and I appreciate that,” Chamisa told The Standard yesterday.

“I will never betray these great Zimbabweans. The whole 2030 nonsense is a desperate attempt to avoid the people, and a desperate attempt to avoid the elections. It is an attempt to create a window for further destroying an otherwise beautiful country.”

Zanu PF adopted a resolution at its annual conference last year to have the constitution amended to extend Mnangagwa’s term of office despite the president having publicly expressed himself on the matter. Standard