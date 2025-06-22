DON'T BE DUPED BY CHIDAWA : ZRP



The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) does not work with private investigators such as Tafadzwa Chidawa of Matrix Private Investigations and Security.

Chidawa has allegedly falsely claimed to have an Interpol connection and has been conducting extra-territorial criminal investigations. The Zimbabwe Republic Police has warned the public to be wary of organisations and individuals claiming to be working in collaboration with Interpol and police forces.

This follows reports that Chidawa was claiming to be working in collaboration with Interpol in investigating criminal cases in Malawi. The false reports claimed that Chidawa was roped in to investigate and track stolen vehicles believed to be in Malawi.

The private investigator reportedly claimed that he was working in collaboration with Interpol and police in Malawi.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi has since refuted the claims, saying no private individual or investigator is involved in the investigations.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns the public against being duped or misled by individuals or groups who purport to be conducting extra-territorial investigations on criminal acts and work within the auspices of Interpol. For the record, Interpol works within Police structures not with private entities or investigators,” he said.

Comm Nyathi said the ZRP has since engaged police in Malawi over the stolen trucks and due processes are being undertaken.

“In the cited vehicle theft incident, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has exchanged notes with counterparts in Malawi and the due processes of the law are being religiously followed. No private individual or investigators are involved,” he said.

Police said anyone willing to work with the police should use formal and proper channels.

“Anyone willing to inform the police on a particular criminal case or has a specific interest should therefore engage the Zimbabwe Republic Police through the appropriate channels for the police to take action.

“The police implores individuals and entities against interfering with official investigations in criminal activities, as this may amount to defeating or obstructing the course of justice.”

Recently, Chidawa and Clara Manyepera appeared before the Harare Magistrates Court facing charges related to operating an unregistered private voluntary organisation and impersonating child protection officers.

According to State papers, Chidawa and Manyepera established and ran the Matrix Disciplinary and Training Camp without the necessary registration and licencing required by the Private Voluntary Organisations Act.

The camp, located in Harare, purported to “rehabilitate” children with delinquency issues.

However, authorities claim that the two admitted youths into the camp without proper authorisation, starting from December 6, 2023.

Chidawa and Manyepera allegedly impersonated child protection officers, offering services legally reserved for qualified individuals.

This included observing and correcting behaviours contributing to delinquency, as well as providing counselling, supervision and control. Such actions would contravene the Children’s Act.

The State has obtained video footage of the pair conducting training sessions at the camp.

Chidawa and Manyepera are on US$300 bail each. He is also facing scrutiny after he claimed to have played a role in the arrest of Thabo Blessing Dube and Martin Charlie, who are facing charges of deceiving Ashley Masendeke, known on social media as Mai Jeremaya and raping her at a lodge in Harare. Herald