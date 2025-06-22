DON'T BE DUPED BY CHIDAWA : ZRP

The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) does not work with private investigators such as Tafadzwa Chidawa of Matrix Private Investigations and Security.
Chidawa has
allegedly falsely claimed to have an Interpol connection and has been conducting extra-territorial
criminal investigations. The Zimbabwe Republic Police has warned the public to be wary of organisations
and individuals claiming to be working in collaboration with Interpol and
police forces.
This follows
reports that Chidawa was claiming to be working in collaboration with Interpol
in investigating criminal cases in Malawi. The false reports claimed that
Chidawa was roped in to investigate and track stolen vehicles believed to be in
Malawi.
The private
investigator reportedly claimed that he was working in collaboration with
Interpol and police in Malawi.
National police
spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi has since refuted the claims, saying no
private individual or investigator is involved in the investigations.
“The Zimbabwe
Republic Police warns the public against being duped or misled by individuals
or groups who purport to be conducting extra-territorial investigations on
criminal acts and work within the auspices of Interpol. For the record,
Interpol works within Police structures not with private entities or
investigators,” he said.
Comm Nyathi
said the ZRP has since engaged police in Malawi over the stolen trucks and due
processes are being undertaken.
“In the cited
vehicle theft incident, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has exchanged notes with
counterparts in Malawi and the due processes of the law are being religiously
followed. No private individual or investigators are involved,” he said.
Police said
anyone willing to work with the police should use formal and proper channels.
“Anyone willing
to inform the police on a particular criminal case or has a specific interest
should therefore engage the Zimbabwe Republic Police through the appropriate
channels for the police to take action.
“The police
implores individuals and entities against interfering with official
investigations in criminal activities, as this may amount to defeating or
obstructing the course of justice.”
Recently,
Chidawa and Clara Manyepera appeared before the Harare Magistrates Court facing
charges related to operating an unregistered private voluntary organisation and
impersonating child protection officers.
According to
State papers, Chidawa and Manyepera established and ran the Matrix Disciplinary
and Training Camp without the necessary registration and licencing required by
the Private Voluntary Organisations Act.
The camp,
located in Harare, purported to “rehabilitate” children with delinquency
issues.
However,
authorities claim that the two admitted youths into the camp without proper
authorisation, starting from December 6, 2023.
Chidawa and
Manyepera allegedly impersonated child protection officers, offering services
legally reserved for qualified individuals.
This included
observing and correcting behaviours contributing to delinquency, as well as
providing counselling, supervision and control. Such actions would contravene
the Children’s Act.
The State has
obtained video footage of the pair conducting training sessions at the camp.
Chidawa and
Manyepera are on US$300 bail each. He is also facing scrutiny after he claimed
to have played a role in the arrest of Thabo Blessing Dube and Martin Charlie,
who are facing charges of deceiving Ashley Masendeke, known on social media as
Mai Jeremaya and raping her at a lodge in Harare. Herald
