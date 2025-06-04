BROTHERS STRANGLE GRANDPA OVER WITCHCRAFT

Police in Chipinge has arrested two brothers for allegedly strangling a 75-year-old villager after accusing him of witchcraft.

Clever Sithole (43) and Cephas Sithole (53) of Njere Village, Chief Garahwa, Chipinge allegedly went on to hang Samuel Mazikata using a blanket strip to make it appear as suicide.

Manicaland Acting Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the incident that happened last Sunday to Chipinge Times.

Clever had allegedly threatened to kill Mazikata after accusing him of bewitching Cephas’s minor child who died on May 11, 2025.

Circumstances are that Mazikata went to his field to guard his sesame crops overnight.

Mazikata’s lifeless body was found hanging from a Mutsviri tree branch in the field by his wife, Sarah Chauke the next morning when she went to give him breakfast. Chauke reported the matter at Chisumbanje Police Station.

Police attended the scene and no visible injuries were found on Mazikata’s body. Mazikata’s relatives told Police that they suspected foul play following Clever’s alleged death threats.

Police arrested Clever last Saturday and he implicated his brother Cephas who was then arrested. Investigations are underway. Masvingo Mirror