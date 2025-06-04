WOMAN RAPED AS LOVER WATCHES

A 33-year-old Kuwadzana man was on Monday forced to watch his lover being raped by two armed robbers at the Kuwadzana turn-off along the Harare-Bulawayo highway.

Richard Maravanyika was in the company of his lover, aged 21, when his vehicle developed a mechanical fault at around 11pm.

He pulled off the road and parked it.

He was approached by two men, who came from the nearby bush. One of them struck him once with a metal bar on the head and he fell down.

They tied both his hands, using a test metre cable, and tied his legs using his t-shirt.

The other robber was holding a knife and dragged Richard’s lover from the passengers’ seat of the motor vehicle.

They two took turns to rape the woman while Richard was watching.

After the act, they searched Richard, stole his money and cellphone and also stole his lover’s cellphone.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case.

“Police are investigating a rape and robbery cases that took place at the Kuwadzana turn-off along Bulawayo Road,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro