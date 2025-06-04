BOOZE SALES AT CEMETERIES CONDEMNED

Bulawayo city councillors have condemned the growing trend of illegal vending and the sale of alcohol at cemeteries, describing the activities as culturally insensitive and disruptive during burials.
Raising the
issue during a recent Health, Housing and Education committee meeting,
Councillor Lazarus Mphadwe said vending activities had become rampant at
cemeteries, with some vendors now selling alcohol to mourners. “This is a
disturbing development. Cemeteries are sacred spaces and must be respected,” he
said.
Councillor
Suzan Sithole echoed the concerns, urging the Council to enforce by-laws
prohibiting vending strictly and to encourage residents to avoid buying food
and drinks during funerals. “We need to uphold the spirit of Ubuntu. Eating and
drinking at cemeteries goes against our cultural beliefs,” she said.
Other
councillors noted that delays during burials had contributed to the problem.
Councillor Sandra Sibindi said mourners often waited more than an hour before
services began, creating a market for vendors offering food and drinks.
Councillor
Ashton Mhlanga called on the Council to urgently issue public notices through
flyers and social media warning residents against vending at cemeteries and
reminding them to arrive on time for burials.
“The situation
at Luveve Cemetery is particularly concerning. Residents are also worried about
the grave status some graves were washed away by recent rains, exposing
coffins,” he said.
Councillor
Sikhululekile Moyo raised concern over non-functional toilets at Luveve
Cemetery, which she said had not been working for a long time, contributing to
environmental pollution.
Councillor
Khalazani Ndlovu proposed extending burial hours to 4:00 p.m. to ease
congestion and reduce overlap between services, which she said could help
minimise opportunities for vending.
Councillor
Ntombizodwa Khumalo said vending at cemeteries must be condemned in the
strongest terms. “This is not just a municipal issue; it’s a cultural one.
These practices are disrespectful and should not be tolerated,” she said.
In response,
the Assistant Director of Health Services (Environmental) said decomposed
gravel had been delivered to Luveve Cemetery to cover washed-away graves and
that the department was addressing the issue. The official also said the
suggestion to extend operating hours was under consideration and urged families
to keep burials within 45 minutes to avoid congestion.
He added that
vending by-laws would be strictly enforced at all cemeteries across the city.
The Chamber
Secretary Sikhangele Zhou appealed to residents to respect cemeteries as places
of dignity. “Vending, eating, and littering at gravesites are not only against
by-laws but also our shared cultural values,” she said. CITE
