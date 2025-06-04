BOOZE SALES AT CEMETERIES CONDEMNED

Bulawayo city councillors have condemned the growing trend of illegal vending and the sale of alcohol at cemeteries, describing the activities as culturally insensitive and disruptive during burials.

Raising the issue during a recent Health, Housing and Education committee meeting, Councillor Lazarus Mphadwe said vending activities had become rampant at cemeteries, with some vendors now selling alcohol to mourners. “This is a disturbing development. Cemeteries are sacred spaces and must be respected,” he said.

Councillor Suzan Sithole echoed the concerns, urging the Council to enforce by-laws prohibiting vending strictly and to encourage residents to avoid buying food and drinks during funerals. “We need to uphold the spirit of Ubuntu. Eating and drinking at cemeteries goes against our cultural beliefs,” she said.

Other councillors noted that delays during burials had contributed to the problem. Councillor Sandra Sibindi said mourners often waited more than an hour before services began, creating a market for vendors offering food and drinks.

Councillor Ashton Mhlanga called on the Council to urgently issue public notices through flyers and social media warning residents against vending at cemeteries and reminding them to arrive on time for burials.

“The situation at Luveve Cemetery is particularly concerning. Residents are also worried about the grave status some graves were washed away by recent rains, exposing coffins,” he said.

Councillor Sikhululekile Moyo raised concern over non-functional toilets at Luveve Cemetery, which she said had not been working for a long time, contributing to environmental pollution.

Councillor Khalazani Ndlovu proposed extending burial hours to 4:00 p.m. to ease congestion and reduce overlap between services, which she said could help minimise opportunities for vending.

Councillor Ntombizodwa Khumalo said vending at cemeteries must be condemned in the strongest terms. “This is not just a municipal issue; it’s a cultural one. These practices are disrespectful and should not be tolerated,” she said.

In response, the Assistant Director of Health Services (Environmental) said decomposed gravel had been delivered to Luveve Cemetery to cover washed-away graves and that the department was addressing the issue. The official also said the suggestion to extend operating hours was under consideration and urged families to keep burials within 45 minutes to avoid congestion.

He added that vending by-laws would be strictly enforced at all cemeteries across the city.

The Chamber Secretary Sikhangele Zhou appealed to residents to respect cemeteries as places of dignity. “Vending, eating, and littering at gravesites are not only against by-laws but also our shared cultural values,” she said. CITE