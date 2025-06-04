HOOKER KILLED OVER MISSING US$500

Police in Mberengwa is appealing for assistance in apprehending Manyaya Muvhecha and Shepherd Mhundoga of Jumbo 79 Mine, Mberengwa who are wanted for the alleged murder of Viola Hove (20), a sex worker over missing US$500.

Hove went missing after the two men who had hired her services for the night filed a Police report accusing her of stealing US$500. Her lifeless body was found five days later in an abandoned house with assault marks. Muvhecha and Mhundoga are missing since then.

Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the matter to Masvingo Mirror.

Circumstances are that Muvhecha and Mhundoga engaged Hove and Kudzanai Machipisa (20) for their services on May 9, 2025. The women went for a sleepover at the mine with Muvhecha and Mhundoga on the same night.

On the next morning, a dispute ensued between one of the two men and Hove. The man accused Hove of stealing his US$500. A neighbor intervened and suggested that they file a Police case.

Muvhecha and Mhundoga filed a Police report and Hove was not seen again prompting her older sister Previous Hove (32) to file a missing person’s report.

A tipoff was made at ZRP Masvingo Central on May 15, 2025, and Hove’s lifeless body was found in an abandoned house at Village 4 Dunning Farm, Chief Bvute Mberengwa.

The body was signs of assault. Muvhecha and Mhundoga are wanted for questioning and they are missing. Masvingo Mirror