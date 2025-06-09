SIX KILLED IN TRACTOR ACCIDENTS

At least six people have died in tractor-related accidents in Masvingo province in just one month, raising concern from authorities over road safety and the misuse of agricultural vehicles.
Masvingo
Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) Provincial Head Henry Kahiya revealed the
statistics during a traffic safety awareness campaign hosted by Traffic Safety
council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ).
The campaign
was held at Zishumbe Shopping Centre along Masvingo-Mutare road where he said
the recent surge in accidents involving tractors was alarming and highlighted
the urgent need for targeted education and regulation.
“There is a
worrying trend of accidents in Masvingo Province which involves tractors.
Within a month, we have lost six lives due to agricultural tractor related
incidents. That’s a big concern. Recently some government officials lost their
lives in separate accidents involving tractors at Mutimurefu Prisons and again
in Mashava,” said Kahiya.
Kahiya
emphasized that the VID, which certifies all vehicles for road use, was working
on strategies to educate farmers and miners who operate tractors, many of whom
may not be fully aware of road safety protocols.
He highlighted
the five pillars of traffic safety, enforcement, evaluation, education,
engineering, and emergency response, as crucial to reducing fatalities and
improving coordination across departments.
Officer
Commanding Masvingo Province, Commissioner Fredrik Mbengwa said 18 lives had
been lost within the 60km peg of the same road in one year which was
devastating and urged the public to report drivers who speed or drive when
drunk.
“Between June
2024 and May 2025, 18 lives were lost and 8 individuals were injured in 13
accidents along a 60km stretch of this road (from the zero to the 60 km peg).
“Even when we
use roadblocks as methods of reducing speed but we observe drivers resuming
excessive speeds once they pass them. Our gathering today is driven by the
tragic loss of life on the Masvingo-Mutare road.
“We strongly
encourage drivers to dedicate their full attention to driving when they are on
the road. We also urge the public to report any instances of speeding or
suspected drunk driving to the police,” said Mbengwa.
Mbengwa
encouraged pedestrians to be cautious when crossing roads and attributed most
accidents to human error.
“Pedestrians
must exercise extreme caution when crossing roads, even at designated
pedestrian crossings, as vehicles can unexpectedly develop mechanical faults.
“Vehicles
nowadays have a speed limit that exceeds what we had long back but let’s avoid
speeding. Most of the accidents are being caused by human error because of
speed, receiving calls or changing music while driving,” he said.
Masvingo
Traffic Officer Blessing Sai urged drivers to reduce speed paying attention to
the condition of the roads saying most of the roads sides had no fencing and
that increased the number of stray animals causing accidents on the roads.
“We encourage
drivers to adjust speed with the condition of the roads, weather, light and
traffic. Failure to make these crucial adjustments significantly increases the
likelihood of being involved in an accident.
“A significant
and challenging factor is that our roads are unfortunately no longer fenced in
many areas, as community members have removed the fencing. This substantially
increases the risk of accidents involving animals,” said Sai. TellZimNews
