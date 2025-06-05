MARRIED APOSTLE IMPREGNATES STUDENT, BASHED AT PULPIT

A local church leader was on Sunday humiliated while he was conducting a church service in the Harare CBD for impregnating a university student.

Apostle Trust Zvikomborero Chakona of Grace Life Embassy was attacked at the pulpit while preaching and his clothes were torn by relatives of the university student, who has only been identified as Jean.

The attack disturbed the church service and drew the attention of members of the public at a building along Robert Mugabe Road in the Harare CBD.

Jean told H-Metro she clashed with Apostle Chakona after he ordered her to abort the pregnancy.

“Apostle Chakona denied responsibility after I refused to take his orders of aborting the pregnancy.

“From there he started to find some excuses and blocked my contacts. My relatives decided to unceremoniously visit his church after several attempts to meet him were in vain.

“His statements that I seduced him and demanded to have sex with him are malicious and provoking. If he knew his position, why did he fail to resist as a man of cloth?

“He never told me that he got married because our relationship started sometime in June last year and he was promising to marry me.”

Apostle Chakona confirmed his adulterous relationship with Jean.

“To be honest, that girl kept demanding to have quality time with me and I gave in.

“I got married in December last year and Jean seduced me into the act some time in February this year.

“She could have been impregnated by someone else but she is after me. Her relatives came to my place of worship, assaulted me and my clothes were torn.

“They kept verbally assaulting me and even if I were to marry Jean, how would they face me as my in-laws?

“They humiliated me in front of my congregation. They are sending threatening messages and they even went to confront my father over this.

“They are now tarnishing my name since I am a church leader.” H Metro