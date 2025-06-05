MARRIED APOSTLE IMPREGNATES STUDENT, BASHED AT PULPIT

A local church leader was on Sunday humiliated while he was conducting a church service in the Harare CBD for impregnating a university student.
Apostle Trust
Zvikomborero Chakona of Grace Life Embassy was attacked at the pulpit while
preaching and his clothes were torn by relatives of the university student, who
has only been identified as Jean.
The attack
disturbed the church service and drew the attention of members of the
public at a building along Robert Mugabe
Road in the Harare CBD.
Jean told
H-Metro she clashed with Apostle Chakona after he ordered her to abort the
pregnancy.
“Apostle
Chakona denied responsibility after I refused to take his orders of aborting
the pregnancy.
“From there he
started to find some excuses and blocked my contacts. My relatives decided to
unceremoniously visit his church after several attempts to meet him were in
vain.
“His statements
that I seduced him and demanded to have sex with him are malicious and
provoking. If he knew his position, why did he fail to resist as a man of
cloth?
“He never told
me that he got married because our relationship started sometime in June last
year and he was promising to marry me.”
Apostle Chakona
confirmed his adulterous relationship with Jean.
“To be honest,
that girl kept demanding to have quality time
with me and I gave in.
“I got married
in December last year and Jean seduced me into the act some time in February
this year.
“She could have
been impregnated by someone else but she is after me. Her relatives came to my
place of worship, assaulted me and my clothes were torn.
“They kept
verbally assaulting me and even if I were to marry Jean, how would they face me
as my in-laws?
“They
humiliated me in front of my congregation. They are sending threatening
messages and they even went to confront my father over this.
“They are now
tarnishing my name since I am a church leader.” H Metro
