PATRIOTIC ACT KEY PART STRUCK DOWN

The High Court of Zimbabwe has ruled that a key provision of the controversial Patriotic Act is unconstitutional.
In a judgment
delivered on Wednesday, the court struck down Section 22A (3) of the Criminal
Law (Codification and Reform) Amendment Act No. 10 of 2023, declaring it vague,
overly broad, and in violation of fundamental rights guaranteed under the
country’s Constitution.
The provision
had criminalised participation in meetings discussing sanctions against
Zimbabwe and allowed penalties such as citizenship revocation, restriction of
voting rights, and bans from holding public office.
The court,
however, upheld Section 22A (2) of the Act, which criminalises participation in
foreign-led efforts to overthrow the government, saying the provision was
sufficiently clear and necessary for protecting national sovereignty.
“The applicants
have substantiated constitutional invalidity in respect of Section 22A (3),”
said Justice Rodgers Manyangadze in the ruling. “The provision lacks precision
and creates uncertainty, thereby infringing on rights to freedom of expression,
association, and political participation as enshrined in Sections 58, 61, and
67 of the Constitution.”
The case was
brought by the Media Alliance of Zimbabwe and rights activist and journalist
Zenzele Ndebele, who argued that the broadly-worded law threatened freedom of
speech and could be used to target dissenters and journalists. They claimed the
legislation risked punishing individuals simply for attending international
meetings or engaging in legitimate political discourse.
Lawyers for the
government defended the law as a necessary safeguard for state security, but
the court found parts of the statute unjustifiably limited constitutional
rights.
“Criminal
offences must be defined with clarity to avoid ensnaring innocent conduct,” the
court ruled, adding that severe penalties such as loss of citizenship or voting
rights could not stand without clear legal justification.
The court
dismissed the applicants’ challenge to Section 22A (2), which penalises
citizens who conspire with foreign powers to overthrow the government, ruling
this provision was precise and fell within the state’s right to defend its
sovereignty.
There was no
There was no order as to costs.
