ZIMRA TARGETS INFLUENCERS, MBINGAs

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has launched a fresh campaign targeting social media influencers, musicians, celebrities and politicians who flaunt wealth.
Observers,
however, said it remained to be seen if Zimra will also target Zanu PF
officials, including convicted controversial fraudster Wicknell Chivayo, who
was recently flagged by South African financial agents over transactions
involving millions.
Sources within
Zimra confirmed that the tax authority has also been closely monitoring
individuals leading lavish lifestyles with the aim of establishing whether
their incomes match their declared tax status.
According to
insiders, Zimra's strategy is to leverage on publicly available information
including social media posts and public event appearances to flag individuals
for tax compliance checks.
Contacted for
comment Gladman Njanji the Zimra marketing and corporate affairs executive,
confirmed the crackdown.
“Zimra, as part
of its established procedures, regularly conducts lifestyle audits, a practice
that is not new,” he said.
“Additionally,
Zimra utilises various social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook,
as well as traditional media like newspapers, to gather information that is
essential for fulfilling its mandate in revenue collection and tax
administration.” Newsday
