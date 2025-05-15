ZIMRA TARGETS INFLUENCERS, MBINGAs



The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has launched a fresh campaign targeting social media influencers, musicians, celebrities and politicians who flaunt wealth.

Observers, however, said it remained to be seen if Zimra will also target Zanu PF officials, including convicted controversial fraudster Wicknell Chivayo, who was recently flagged by South African financial agents over transactions involving millions.

Sources within Zimra confirmed that the tax authority has also been closely monitoring individuals leading lavish lifestyles with the aim of establishing whether their incomes match their declared tax status.

According to insiders, Zimra's strategy is to leverage on publicly available information including social media posts and public event appearances to flag individuals for tax compliance checks.

Contacted for comment Gladman Njanji the Zimra marketing and corporate affairs executive, confirmed the crackdown.

“Zimra, as part of its established procedures, regularly conducts lifestyle audits, a practice that is not new,” he said.

“Additionally, Zimra utilises various social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, as well as traditional media like newspapers, to gather information that is essential for fulfilling its mandate in revenue collection and tax administration.” Newsday