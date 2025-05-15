PARENTS FUME AS FRAUD ACCUSED HEAD CLINGS ON

The continued presence of Kumalo Primary School headmistress Stella Mhlanga at her post, despite serious allegations of embezzling school funds, has sparked outrage among parents.
Mhlanga,
alongside four other staff members were taken into custody on April 14, 2025 in
connection with embezzlement of funds, following a comprehensive audit that
raised serious concerns about the school’s financial practices.
This had been
brought to light by the School Development Committee (SDC) who reported
irregularities in the school’s financial records in February.
These prompted
a government-led audit, which subsequently led to the arrests and bail was
reportedly set for May 28, 2025.
However, there
is a growing frustration among parents and mounting demands for accountability
have brought the issue into sharp public focus, raising concerns about
governance and transparency at the institution and within the Ministry of
Primary and Secondary Education.
Despite her
arrest, Mhlanga remains at work, a development that has angered many parents.
“Why is Mhlanga
still at work when she has a pending case? She should have been suspended until
the matter is resolved. It is unacceptable for her to remain in office while
facing such serious charges,” said a concerned parent who requested anonymity
for fear of victimisation.
Another parent
also questioned Mhlanga’s continued presence at the school.
“It is deeply
concerning that Mhlanga remains in her position while serious questions are
being raised. As parents, we expect accountability and transparency from those
entrusted with our children’s education,” the parent said.
When reached
for comment, Bulawayo Provincial Education Director Bernard Mazambani confirmed
the education ministry had instituted disciplinary proceedings against the
headmistress.
“While the
police are following their own procedures, we have disciplinary processes
already under way. Investigations have been made, In fact, there are now two
cases at Kumalo,” he said.
“The first is
that the lady (Mhlanga) has been charged and we received notification for a
hearing just this last week from head office. The second case involves money
issues where she was taken to the police by the SDC. As (for) education, we
have our own way of carrying out investigations.”
Mazambani said
the province had recommended Mhlanga’s suspension pending the resolution of the
cases, but the suspension was overturned by the Ministry’s head office.
Last week, the
Ministry dispatched a team of investigators from Matabeleland North to the
school.
The team held a
meeting with the SDC and some of the accused staff. Mhlanga, however, did not
attend the meeting.
Last year,
Mhlanga was previously suspended from August 14 to November pending a
disciplinary hearing.
During that
period, the ministry appointed deputy head, Eneles Sibanda as acting head until
the matter was resolved.
However,
Mhlanga was controversially reinstated on September 4, 2024 under unclear
circumstances.
Her
disciplinary hearing, scheduled for August 29, 2024 failed to take place after
the chairman of the disciplinary committee, Lameck Mudyiwa, did not show up for
the meeting for unexplained reasons.
In a separate
incident that made headlines nearly two years ago, a nude photo of Mhlanga
leaked and went viral on social media after she allegedly posted it by mistake
on her WhatsApp status. CITE
