PARENTS FUME AS FRAUD ACCUSED HEAD CLINGS ON

The continued presence of Kumalo Primary School headmistress Stella Mhlanga at her post, despite serious allegations of embezzling school funds, has sparked outrage among parents.

Mhlanga, alongside four other staff members were taken into custody on April 14, 2025 in connection with embezzlement of funds, following a comprehensive audit that raised serious concerns about the school’s financial practices.

This had been brought to light by the School Development Committee (SDC) who reported irregularities in the school’s financial records in February.

These prompted a government-led audit, which subsequently led to the arrests and bail was reportedly set for May 28, 2025.

However, there is a growing frustration among parents and mounting demands for accountability have brought the issue into sharp public focus, raising concerns about governance and transparency at the institution and within the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

Despite her arrest, Mhlanga remains at work, a development that has angered many parents.

“Why is Mhlanga still at work when she has a pending case? She should have been suspended until the matter is resolved. It is unacceptable for her to remain in office while facing such serious charges,” said a concerned parent who requested anonymity for fear of victimisation.

Another parent also questioned Mhlanga’s continued presence at the school.

“It is deeply concerning that Mhlanga remains in her position while serious questions are being raised. As parents, we expect accountability and transparency from those entrusted with our children’s education,” the parent said.

When reached for comment, Bulawayo Provincial Education Director Bernard Mazambani confirmed the education ministry had instituted disciplinary proceedings against the headmistress.

“While the police are following their own procedures, we have disciplinary processes already under way. Investigations have been made, In fact, there are now two cases at Kumalo,” he said.

“The first is that the lady (Mhlanga) has been charged and we received notification for a hearing just this last week from head office. The second case involves money issues where she was taken to the police by the SDC. As (for) education, we have our own way of carrying out investigations.”

Mazambani said the province had recommended Mhlanga’s suspension pending the resolution of the cases, but the suspension was overturned by the Ministry’s head office.

Last week, the Ministry dispatched a team of investigators from Matabeleland North to the school.

The team held a meeting with the SDC and some of the accused staff. Mhlanga, however, did not attend the meeting.

Last year, Mhlanga was previously suspended from August 14 to November pending a disciplinary hearing.

During that period, the ministry appointed deputy head, Eneles Sibanda as acting head until the matter was resolved.

However, Mhlanga was controversially reinstated on September 4, 2024 under unclear circumstances.

Her disciplinary hearing, scheduled for August 29, 2024 failed to take place after the chairman of the disciplinary committee, Lameck Mudyiwa, did not show up for the meeting for unexplained reasons.

In a separate incident that made headlines nearly two years ago, a nude photo of Mhlanga leaked and went viral on social media after she allegedly posted it by mistake on her WhatsApp status.