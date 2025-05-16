WIFE SLEPT WITH MY FRIEND : I FORGIVE HER



A Makoni villager recently left his best friend toiling in their tobacco field and dashed to his house to be intimate with his wife in a maize field.

This emerged during a hearing at Chief Makoni’s community court where Learnmore Guri, accused a fellow villager, Peter Mwanza of having an adulterous relationship with his wife, Theresa.

During the hearing, Guri disclosed that his wife and Mwanza had planned to have a child together. Initially, Guri demanded five beasts from Mwanza as compensation.

However, after a pregnancy test at a local clinic yielded negative results, Guri forgave his wife.

Guri recounted the events that led to his discovery of his wife’s alleged affair. “Mwanza is my friend, and on the day in question, we were carrying our tobacco to the curing barns.

He left me working in the field, claiming that he was going to attend to his cow that has just calved. Mwanza also said he will pass through a local homestead where there was a funeral.

I later left the field and went home, but to my surprise, I saw Mwanza taking a path that leads to my homestead.

“I became suspicious because I had heard through rumours that Mwanza was dating my wife, but I never took it seriously since he was my best friend. I made observations from afar and saw Mwanza emerging from my maize field. When he saw me, he took to his heels.

“Moments later, my wife emerged from the same field holding a cob. I confronted her on what she was doing in the field. She started saying a lot of things which did not make any sense. My sister also said she had visited my homestead looking for my wife, and called her several times, but she did not answer.

“I further probed my wife, but she said she was not comfortable revealing the truth as she was afraid of being assaulted. I informed my father about the issue, and he reported the matter to the village head. That is where my wife admitted having a relationship with Mwanza, who also admitted to dating my wife.

“At the village head’s court, it also emerged that the two were actually planning to have a baby together. We had to go to the clinic for pregnancy tests, which came out negative. He compensated me with five goats,” said Guri. Mwanza promptly admitted to dating Theresa, thereby saving the court’s time. However, Theresa was not given an opportunity to speak.

“I indeed had a relationship with Theresa. I admitted to the allegations before the village head and compensated Guri with five goats, equivalent to one beast,” he said.

Chief Makoni found Mwanza guilty of adultery, ordering him to compensate Guri with one beast (already paid in the form of five goats) and to bear the US$100 cost of the lawsuit.

Additionally, Mwanza was fined one goat.

“Men must exercise self-control around married women to avoid incurring financial losses in court. Let us respect other people’s marriages. Mwanza is found guilty of adultery, and must compensate Guri with one beast, already paid in five goats. He is further fined one goat, and will cover Guri’s US$100 suit costs,” he ruled. Manica Post