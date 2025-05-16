GONESE FIGHTS FOR GUTU EAST AGAIN

Three candidates, one independent, one NCA and Zanu PF have been successfully nominated for the Gutu East by-election at the nomination court that closed at 4pm today.
Gift Gonese who
contested as a CCC candidate in 2023 has registered to contest the election as
an independent while NCA and Zanu PF have fielded Zivanai Nzvenga and
Zvavaresha Masvingise respectively.
Although
opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa is on sabbatical, it is understood that his
loyalists are rallying behind Gonese.
Speaking to
Masvingo Mirror after the nomination, Gonese said the 2023 result was rigged
hence Zanu PF was declared the winner. He said citizens in Gutu East are aware
of these rigging machinations and that Zanu PF does not stand for the interest
of the people but is driven by selfish and individual interests.
“People in Gutu
East are well aware that elections to Zanu PF are about rigging. They know that
the ground is not even and the path to the election is thorny. I am back in the
ring on the invitation of the citizens and we have done a lot of work and we will
deliver,” said Gonese.
The nomination
process took place in Court 2 at Masvingo Magistrates Court before a Zimbabwe
Eelectroral Commission (ZEC) nomination officer and two assessors. The
by-election is set for June 14, 2025.
NCA candidate
said his party is still small hence it could not field a candidate in in 2023.
He however, said he hoped to win the elections.
Masvingise who
was a councillor for Ward 14 in Gutu East said he has done his homework.
However, there is a strong section of the party that believes primary elections
were rigged in his favour and is determined to undermine his election bid.
He is being
fielded after Zanu PF fired former MP, Benjamin Ganyiwa. Ganyiwa’s supporters
believe that he (Ganyiwa) was fired for belonging to Vice President Chiwenga’s
camp. Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment