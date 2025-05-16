GONESE FIGHTS FOR GUTU EAST AGAIN

Three candidates, one independent, one NCA and Zanu PF have been successfully nominated for the Gutu East by-election at the nomination court that closed at 4pm today.

Gift Gonese who contested as a CCC candidate in 2023 has registered to contest the election as an independent while NCA and Zanu PF have fielded Zivanai Nzvenga and Zvavaresha Masvingise respectively.

Although opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa is on sabbatical, it is understood that his loyalists are rallying behind Gonese.

Speaking to Masvingo Mirror after the nomination, Gonese said the 2023 result was rigged hence Zanu PF was declared the winner. He said citizens in Gutu East are aware of these rigging machinations and that Zanu PF does not stand for the interest of the people but is driven by selfish and individual interests.

“People in Gutu East are well aware that elections to Zanu PF are about rigging. They know that the ground is not even and the path to the election is thorny. I am back in the ring on the invitation of the citizens and we have done a lot of work and we will deliver,” said Gonese.

The nomination process took place in Court 2 at Masvingo Magistrates Court before a Zimbabwe Eelectroral Commission (ZEC) nomination officer and two assessors. The by-election is set for June 14, 2025.

NCA candidate said his party is still small hence it could not field a candidate in in 2023. He however, said he hoped to win the elections.

Masvingise who was a councillor for Ward 14 in Gutu East said he has done his homework. However, there is a strong section of the party that believes primary elections were rigged in his favour and is determined to undermine his election bid.

He is being fielded after Zanu PF fired former MP, Benjamin Ganyiwa. Ganyiwa’s supporters believe that he (Ganyiwa) was fired for belonging to Vice President Chiwenga’s camp. Masvingo Mirror