FRESH DEMOLITIONS FOR HARARE

Demolition of illegally built structures in Harare is looming following the expiry of a four-month moratorium allowing affected residents to reconstruct or find alternative shelter.

The government in November last year prohibited the demolition of houses in Harare without giving a four month notice.

Government distanced itself from the planned demolitions, emphasising its commitment to housing rights and a structured approach to urban planning.

According to the latest council report, there are well-organised and coordinated land invasions fuelled by politicians from across the political divide in the capital that are blamed for the mushrooming of illegal settlements.

This is contained in a report on regularisation and demolition of illegal structures in the capital. Mayor Jacob Mafume confirmed the report.

“A new modus operandi of land barons, where they invade land during the weekends, late at night and construct illegal structures by night and encourage their members to occupy/reside in the structure as a strategy to avoid demolition was noted with great concern,” the report read. Newsday