FRESH DEMOLITIONS FOR HARARE

Demolition of illegally built structures in Harare is looming following the expiry of a four-month moratorium allowing affected residents to reconstruct or find alternative shelter.
The government
in November last year prohibited the demolition of houses in Harare without
giving a four month notice.
Government
distanced itself from the planned demolitions, emphasising its commitment to
housing rights and a structured approach to urban planning.
According to
the latest council report, there are well-organised and coordinated land
invasions fuelled by politicians from across the political divide in the
capital that are blamed for the mushrooming of illegal settlements.
This is
contained in a report on regularisation and demolition of illegal structures in
the capital. Mayor Jacob Mafume confirmed the report.
“A new modus
operandi of land barons, where they invade land during the weekends, late at
night and construct illegal structures by night and encourage their members to
occupy/reside in the structure as a strategy to avoid demolition was noted with
great concern,” the report read. Newsday
