WHY WE ARE IMPOUNDING BUSES : ZIMRA

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority has said that it is impounding buses cleared at Beitbridge Border Post and holding them for reinspection because of rampant smuggling taking place at the country’s biggest port of entry.
The statement
follows an outcry by travellers inconvenienced by the operation where Zimra
impounds buses travelling from Beitbridge and hold them sometimes for days
while they re-clear goods for duty payment.
Zimra said it
is actively working at ensuring that the rights and comfort of passengers are
respected during such operations.
Zimra said
smuggling has become rampant and complex and it has escalated to untenable
levels with goods entering through many unofficial points. The statement said
impounding and reinspecting buses travelling from the border is one strategy of
dealing with the problem.
However,
passengers who spoke to Masvingo Mirror accused Government and Zimra of
punishing travellers for their failures at the border.
“Most of us
have complied with duty regulations. We therefore are disappointed that after
going through the process at the border we are now being stopped here and going
through yet another process.
“Some
travellers have children and its very cold. There are no ablution facilities at
the Railway station and who knows we can be held here for days.
Zimra must
remember that we have rights and keeping us at a place where there are no
facilities is a violation of our rights and even disrupting our travel
arrangements is a violation of our rights,” said one passenger.
Another
passenger said Government must sort out its mess at Beitbridge and stop
punishing travellers for its failures.
“We acknowledge
the concerns raised regarding the operations being conducted by Zimra at
Beitbridge Border Post and the subsequent impounding of buses in Masvingo. It
is important to clarify that the situation is complex.
“Smuggling
activities have escalated to untenable levels, prompting Government to
implement targeted strategies to combat these illegal practices. The national
anti-smuggling thrust aims to address these challenges.
“Additionally,
protecting civil society is a core part of our mandate, which necessitates
acting on suspicious cargo or reports from whistle blowers.
“Regarding the
issue of ablution facilities, it is important to note that Zimra can only
detain vehicles that have been used to facilitate smuggling. Consequently
passengers are not supposed to be at the detention sites of these vehicles and
we are working to ensure that their rights and comfort are respected,” reads
the statement. Masvingo Mirror
