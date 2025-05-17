WHY WE ARE IMPOUNDING BUSES : ZIMRA

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority has said that it is impounding buses cleared at Beitbridge Border Post and holding them for reinspection because of rampant smuggling taking place at the country’s biggest port of entry.

The statement follows an outcry by travellers inconvenienced by the operation where Zimra impounds buses travelling from Beitbridge and hold them sometimes for days while they re-clear goods for duty payment.

Zimra said it is actively working at ensuring that the rights and comfort of passengers are respected during such operations.

Zimra said smuggling has become rampant and complex and it has escalated to untenable levels with goods entering through many unofficial points. The statement said impounding and reinspecting buses travelling from the border is one strategy of dealing with the problem.

However, passengers who spoke to Masvingo Mirror accused Government and Zimra of punishing travellers for their failures at the border.

“Most of us have complied with duty regulations. We therefore are disappointed that after going through the process at the border we are now being stopped here and going through yet another process.

“Some travellers have children and its very cold. There are no ablution facilities at the Railway station and who knows we can be held here for days.

Zimra must remember that we have rights and keeping us at a place where there are no facilities is a violation of our rights and even disrupting our travel arrangements is a violation of our rights,” said one passenger.

Another passenger said Government must sort out its mess at Beitbridge and stop punishing travellers for its failures.

“We acknowledge the concerns raised regarding the operations being conducted by Zimra at Beitbridge Border Post and the subsequent impounding of buses in Masvingo. It is important to clarify that the situation is complex.

“Smuggling activities have escalated to untenable levels, prompting Government to implement targeted strategies to combat these illegal practices. The national anti-smuggling thrust aims to address these challenges.

“Additionally, protecting civil society is a core part of our mandate, which necessitates acting on suspicious cargo or reports from whistle blowers.

“Regarding the issue of ablution facilities, it is important to note that Zimra can only detain vehicles that have been used to facilitate smuggling. Consequently passengers are not supposed to be at the detention sites of these vehicles and we are working to ensure that their rights and comfort are respected,” reads the statement. Masvingo Mirror