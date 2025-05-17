ZIMBA NABBED WITH EXPLOSIVES

In a significant breakthrough against cross-border crime, members of the South African Police Service in Limpopo arrested a 28-year-old Zimbabwean national male for the illegal possession of explosives at the Beitbridge Port of Entry on Friday, 16 May 2025.
The suspect was
apprehended during a routine search operation at approximately 06:30 when a
detector dog handler discovered suspicious items concealed in red 50kg
polyester bags inside a trailer. The trailer, was being towed by a white Toyota
Quantum vehicle with registration number.
Upon further
investigation by the Musina Explosives Unit, the following items were
recovered: 6 reels of detonating fuses, 2,505 Superpower, 90 blasting
cartridges, and 100 Carmex connector capped fuses.
The suspect has
been charged with contravention of Section 28(1) of the Explosives Act 26 of
1956, which prohibits the possession of explosives without a permit issued by
the inspector. The explosives were rendered safe, and samples were taken for
forensic analysis.
Initial
investigations indicate that the consignment was reportedly destined for Cape
Town.
The Provincial
Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has praised the vigilance and
cooperation between various departments at the Beitbridge Port of Entry.
"The
interception of these explosives highlights the effectiveness of our border
security measures and the dedication of our officers. We will continue to
strengthen our efforts to ensure that our ports of entry are not used as
conduits for illegal activities that threaten the safety and security of our
nation."
The suspect is
expected to appear before the Musina Magistrate's Court on Monday, 19 May 2025.
