ZIMBA NABBED WITH EXPLOSIVES



In a significant breakthrough against cross-border crime, members of the South African Police Service in Limpopo arrested a 28-year-old Zimbabwean national male for the illegal possession of explosives at the Beitbridge Port of Entry on Friday, 16 May 2025.

The suspect was apprehended during a routine search operation at approximately 06:30 when a detector dog handler discovered suspicious items concealed in red 50kg polyester bags inside a trailer. The trailer, was being towed by a white Toyota Quantum vehicle with registration number.

Upon further investigation by the Musina Explosives Unit, the following items were recovered: 6 reels of detonating fuses, 2,505 Superpower, 90 blasting cartridges, and 100 Carmex connector capped fuses.

The suspect has been charged with contravention of Section 28(1) of the Explosives Act 26 of 1956, which prohibits the possession of explosives without a permit issued by the inspector. The explosives were rendered safe, and samples were taken for forensic analysis.

Initial investigations indicate that the consignment was reportedly destined for Cape Town.

The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has praised the vigilance and cooperation between various departments at the Beitbridge Port of Entry.

"The interception of these explosives highlights the effectiveness of our border security measures and the dedication of our officers. We will continue to strengthen our efforts to ensure that our ports of entry are not used as conduits for illegal activities that threaten the safety and security of our nation."

The suspect is expected to appear before the Musina Magistrate's Court on Monday, 19 May 2025.