GWERU COP STEALS PHONES

A police officer tasked with protecting the public has landed behind bars after he was busted stealing cell phones, one from his friend and another from a shopkeeper, during a shocking thieving spree in Victoria Falls.

Thulani Sibanda (24), stationed at Gweru Police Protection Unit (PPU), is now cooling his heels in remand prison after pleading guilty to two counts of theft when he appeared before Victoria Falls Magistrate Gift Manyika on Friday. He returns to court Monday for sentencing.

According to State prosecutor Portia Moyo, Sibanda’s sticky fingers struck first on 12 May 2025, when he visited a friend’s home in Chinotimba.

The two were chilling in the yard, vibing to music from an Itel A70 smartphone when the host briefly stepped into the house, only to return and find both the cop and the phone gone! Attempts to call Sibanda were initially successful, with the rogue cop promising to return the gadget. But soon after, he switched off the phone and vanished like mist.

Investigations later led to the recovery of the phone from Nyasha Samsun, who revealed he had bought it from the officer.

Value of phone: US$270. Recovered.

Two days later, on 14 May, Sibanda allegedly struck again, this time at Moringa Shopping Centre. Pretending to be a customer, the officer waited for a moment when a busy shopkeeper turned his back, then swiftly snatched a Samsung Galaxy and disappeared without a trace.

He was finally nabbed on 15 May on a different theft case, and during a search, police discovered the stolen Samsung in his possession. The second victim was tracked down and confirmed ownership.

Value of phone: US$200. Recovered.

Sibanda now faces the long arm of the law, from the wrong side of the cuffs. Sunday Mail