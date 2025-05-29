US$2,3M FRAUD : BANKER'S FIVE CARS SEIZED

A banker, who allegedly manipulated the banking system he was supposed to protect and created fake accounts to swindle his employer of about US$2,3million, has had his fleet of five cars seized as part of investigations into his criminal enterprise.

Cletas Tonderai Nyakambiro, 38, who was employed as an Internal Control Officer at Stanchart, has already appeared in court.

His suspected accomplice, Candrink Kupakuwana of Mainway Meadows in Harare, is on the run.

Cletas claims he studied at the University of South Africa and his digital footprint appears to show a man who loves his family, especially his twin children.

A number of his social media posts also show that he loves his beer and having fun.

The fleet of vehicles, which has been impounded by the police as part of their investigations, includes a Toyota Fortuner, a Chevrolet Cruize, a Toyota Aqa, a Land Rover and a Mercedes Benz S280.

Nyakambiro allegedly connived with Kupakuwana, 49, to open two fraudulent bank accounts.

He is now facing charges for Contravening Section 8 (1) (a) of the Money Laundering Act and Fraud as defined in Section 136 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23.

A statement from the ZRP Criminal Investigation Department (CID) spokesperson, Detective Inspector Rachel Muteweri, said the crime was committed three years ago.

“On September 27, 2022, the accused person, employed as an Internal Control Officer at a renowned bank, connived with his accomplice, who is still at large, to open two fraudulent bank accounts,” said Det Insp Muteweri.

“In furthering their criminal enterprise, the duo meticulously altered the intended tax beneficiary account and diverted the funds to the fraudulent accounts, which they subsequently misappropriated for personal gain.

“This fraudulent activity resulted in the bank suffering a total prejudice of US$2,293,483.84 and ZWG514 735,41 in the process.

“A total of 10 movable properties, a Toyota Fortuner, a Land Rover, Chevrolet Cruize, Toyota Aqua and a Mercedes Benz S280 have since been recovered as proceeds of crime.

“Cletas Tonderai Nyakambiro appeared before Harare Regional Magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka and Public Prosecutor Kudakwashe Muza on May 24, 2025.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is now on the trail of the outstanding accused person Candrick Kupakuwana, whose known address is 2751 Mainway Meadows, Waterfalls, Harare.” H Metro