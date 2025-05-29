ITS COMPLICATED : TEACHERS DISMISS NEW CURRICULUM

The Progressive Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) has called for an urgent review of the recently introduced heritage-based curriculum, saying it is unnecessarily demanding, complicated and detached from reality.

“We have a strong conviction that the current form of SBPs is far detached from reality and cannot assist in the transformation of our education system based on the facts on the ground,” Majongwe said.

“PTUZ is deeply worried that you haven’t responded to our letter dated March 6, 2025, over the burdensome and cumbersome SBPs and we are writing to you again requesting an urgent review of the same.

“The SBPs are unnecessarily too many for the learners. For example, at Grade 7, they are supposed to do 12 projects [six, which should have been done in 2024 and six for this year].

“The same formula applies to those in Form 4 and Form 6, whereby both the 2024 and 2025 projects are to be done this year and be ready for submission by September 2025.”

Majongwe described the situation as “practically impossible” and accused the ministry of “ticking boxes” rather than genuinely assessing student learning.

“The SBPs are more theoretical rather than skills-oriented and help in bringing tangible end products that can be solutions to problems affecting us as a nation,” the union leader said.

“In their current form, they are more of improved CALAs and seemingly meant to tick boxes because the marks are needed by the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) for final rating.” Newsday