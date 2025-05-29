TEENAGER RAPED AT CHIKURUBI

A prison officer is being accused of allegedly raping a teenager at Chikurubi Prison Camp on Monday.
Proud Bhanya is
alleged to have lured his lover, 19,
from Glenwood to his room at the camp where he raped her once without
protection. Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza,
confirmed the case saying investigations were in progress.“Police are
investigating a rape case involving a teenager in Chikurubi,” said Insp
Chakanza.
“The accused
person is the complainant’s friend.“On May 26, 2025, at around 2pm, the
complainant visited the accused person’s place of residence where she was raped
once without protection,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro
