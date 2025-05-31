TWO GUARDS CHARGED WITH CONTEMPT OF COURT

Two security guards who allegedly breached a High Court order by storming a quarry mine in Mutare have been arrested and appeared in the dock on contempt of court charges.
Daniel Moyana
and Selinah Moyana, both residing at 10km peg along the Mutare-Chimanimani
Road, allegedly forced operations at Jourbet Crushers and Transport Private Ltd
to stop last week, prompting the company’s director, Mr Andries Hendrick
Joubert, to report the incident to the police.
The duo was
unrepresented and not required to enter a plea by Mutare magistrate, Mr Tendai
Mahwe, who released them on US$50 bail each.
Mr Mahwe
remanded the case to June 25.
Prosecutor, Mrs
Sharon Mlambo informed the court that the duo allegedly contravened Section
182(2)(e) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act (Chapter 9:23) –
commonly referred to as contempt of court.
This was due to
their alleged violation of a High Court order, which resulted in the cessation
of mine operations.
“On May 16,
2025, Daniel Moyana and Selinah Moyana attended Sheerluck Mine, in Fern Valley,
Mutare, and halted the company’s operations, thereby contravening the court
order HCMTC94/25 issued by the High Court Judge at Mutare on May 14, 2025. The
accused persons acted unlawfully,” said Mrs Mlambo. Manica Post
