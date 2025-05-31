TWO GUARDS CHARGED WITH CONTEMPT OF COURT

Two security guards who allegedly breached a High Court order by storming a quarry mine in Mutare have been arrested and appeared in the dock on contempt of court charges.

Daniel Moyana and Selinah Moyana, both residing at 10km peg along the Mutare-Chimanimani Road, allegedly forced operations at Jourbet Crushers and Transport Private Ltd to stop last week, prompting the company’s director, Mr Andries Hendrick Joubert, to report the incident to the police.

The duo was unrepresented and not required to enter a plea by Mutare magistrate, Mr Tendai Mahwe, who released them on US$50 bail each.

Mr Mahwe remanded the case to June 25.

Prosecutor, Mrs Sharon Mlambo informed the court that the duo allegedly contravened Section 182(2)(e) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act (Chapter 9:23) – commonly referred to as contempt of court.

This was due to their alleged violation of a High Court order, which resulted in the cessation of mine operations.

“On May 16, 2025, Daniel Moyana and Selinah Moyana attended Sheerluck Mine, in Fern Valley, Mutare, and halted the company’s operations, thereby contravening the court order HCMTC94/25 issued by the High Court Judge at Mutare on May 14, 2025. The accused persons acted unlawfully,” said Mrs Mlambo. Manica Post