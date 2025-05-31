RAPIST DAD TRIES TO KILL DAUGHTER

A man from Ward 2 in Chiguhune, Gutu who is under investigation by the Gender Commission for allegedly raping and siring two kids with his daughter has been hospitalised after attempting suicide.

Ignatius Dzvokora (52) allegedly attempted suicide after assaulting his daughter for receiving a call on her phone. Dzvokora demanded to know who the caller was but his daughter who cannot be named for ethical reasons retorted that it was her privacy.

The case happened on Monday last week.

Dzvokora allegedly picked a hoe handle and struck the complainant in the head and she fell unconscious. Dzvokora who is now in remand prison for attempted murder took poison and was admitted at Gutu Mission Hospital where Magistrate Marecha of Gutu conducted the initial appearance on Wednesday last week while he was handcuffed to the hospital bed and remanded him in prison. He was remanded to June 3, 2025.

The daughter is still in hospital.

Masvingo Mirror broke the story where Dzvokora has allegedly been raping his 25-year-old daughter since she was 16. Two kids are suspected to be a result of the incestuous relationship but the financially broke Gender Commission failed to raise US$400 to do DNA tests therefore stalling the investigations. Masvingo Mirror