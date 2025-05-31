RAPIST DAD TRIES TO KILL DAUGHTER

A man from Ward 2 in Chiguhune, Gutu who is under investigation by the Gender Commission for allegedly raping and siring two kids with his daughter has been hospitalised after attempting suicide.
Ignatius
Dzvokora (52) allegedly attempted suicide after assaulting his daughter for
receiving a call on her phone. Dzvokora demanded to know who the caller was but
his daughter who cannot be named for ethical reasons retorted that it was her
privacy.
The case
happened on Monday last week.
Dzvokora
allegedly picked a hoe handle and struck the complainant in the head and she
fell unconscious. Dzvokora who is now in remand prison for attempted murder
took poison and was admitted at Gutu Mission Hospital where Magistrate Marecha
of Gutu conducted the initial appearance on Wednesday last week while he was
handcuffed to the hospital bed and remanded him in prison. He was remanded to
June 3, 2025.
The daughter is
still in hospital.
Masvingo Mirror
broke the story where Dzvokora has allegedly been raping his 25-year-old
daughter since she was 16. Two kids are suspected to be a result of the
incestuous relationship but the financially broke Gender Commission failed to
raise US$400 to do DNA tests therefore stalling the investigations. Masvingo
Mirror
