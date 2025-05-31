WAR VETS FAIL TO HALT WHITE FARMERS COMPENSATION

A group of war veterans has lost its bid to stop the Government from compensating white former commercial farmers, whose land was repossessed during the country’s Fast-Track Land Reform Programme, after the High Court dismissed their application.
The land reform
was intended to redress the deep historical injustices left by white settlers.
The War
Veterans Pressure Group had challenged the validity of a US$3,5 billion
compensation deal.
They argued it
was discriminatory, as it ostensibly favoured white farmers who had lost their
land during the Land Reform Programme, while ignoring the grievances of black
Zimbabweans who had suffered under colonial rule.
They demanded
that the Government suspend the deal.
The Government,
however, defended the Global Compensation Deed (GCD) as a constitutional step
towards resolving the long-standing land question.
The agreement,
signed on July 29, 2020, sought to compensate white farmers only for
improvements made on the land, in line with the law.
Justice Rogers
Manyangadze dismissed the group’s arguments.
“It is,
therefore, not correct that the Global Compensation Deed violates Section 295
(4) of the Constitution. In the circumstances, the application to have the deed
declared invalid and set aside cannot succeed,” he ruled.
He noted that
the Constitution allowed compensation only for improvements on the land, unless
specific exceptions applied.
“None of what
the applicants are urging falls within these provisions,” he said.
The judge also
rejected the claim that the deal usurped parliamentary authority, pointing out
that the Land Acquisition Act, which governs compensation, was already in place
before the current Constitution was enacted.
“The Global
Compensation Deed is valid in that it will be implemented in terms of the Land
Acquisition Act,” he stated.
The groups’
attempt to act simultaneously in their own interest and on behalf of the public
was another weakness in their case.
Justice
Manyangadze highlighted the inconsistency, citing established legal principles.
“A person
cannot approach the court alleging infringement of fundamental rights both in
their individual capacity and in the public interest,” he said, quoting
previous rulings from the Constitutional Court.
The judge noted
that the applicants’ pleadings were “fatally defective” and that their broader
demands for reparations for colonial injustices were not supported by the
Constitution.
“The
respondents are mandated by the Constitution to compensate the white former
farmers for improvements.
“This is what
they have set out to do, and they are doing so within the legislative framework
available,” Justice Manyangadze ruled.
“This court
must adhere to the Constitution.
“The
application, in both form and substance, cannot succeed. It is dismissed, with
no order as to costs.” Sunday News
