TRABALAS SET TO OPEN

The long-awaited Trabablas Interchange Construction Project completion is in its final stage and will officially open to traffic this May, according to the Transport and Infrastructural Development minister.
The
announcement brings relief to motorists who have endured years of congestion at
one of the country’s busiest traffic intersections.
The Trabablas
Interchange, a multimillion-dollar infrastructure development, was designed to
ease traffic flow and reduce accidents at the intersection of two major
highways linking Harare with surrounding provinces.
The project
includes a modern flyover, expanded lanes and improved pedestrian walkways, all
aimed at enhancing road safety and efficiency.
Construction
began in January 2022, with an initial budget of US$88 million.
In a statement,
the ministry said: “The Trabablas Interchange Construction Project is almost
complete.We'll be opening it to traffic this May 2025.”
The interchange
is expected to significantly reduce travel time for commuters and boost
economic activity by improving the movement of goods and services.
Local
businesses near the construction site have expressed optimism about increased
accessibility once the project is complete.
The transport
ministry said that the project was part of a broader national infrastructure
upgrade, with similar developments planned for other high-traffic zones.
Contractors are
completing road markings, installing traffic signals and conducting final
safety inspections.
A grand opening
ceremony is expected in late May, with government officials and key
stakeholders expected to attend. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment