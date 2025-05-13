TRABALAS SET TO OPEN



The long-awaited Trabablas Interchange Construction Project completion is in its final stage and will officially open to traffic this May, according to the Transport and Infrastructural Development minister.

The announcement brings relief to motorists who have endured years of congestion at one of the country’s busiest traffic intersections.

The Trabablas Interchange, a multimillion-dollar infrastructure development, was designed to ease traffic flow and reduce accidents at the intersection of two major highways linking Harare with surrounding provinces.

The project includes a modern flyover, expanded lanes and improved pedestrian walkways, all aimed at enhancing road safety and efficiency.

Construction began in January 2022, with an initial budget of US$88 million.

In a statement, the ministry said: “The Trabablas Interchange Construction Project is almost complete.We'll be opening it to traffic this May 2025.”

The interchange is expected to significantly reduce travel time for commuters and boost economic activity by improving the movement of goods and services.

Local businesses near the construction site have expressed optimism about increased accessibility once the project is complete.

The transport ministry said that the project was part of a broader national infrastructure upgrade, with similar developments planned for other high-traffic zones.

Contractors are completing road markings, installing traffic signals and conducting final safety inspections.

A grand opening ceremony is expected in late May, with government officials and key stakeholders expected to attend. Newsday