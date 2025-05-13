JAILED MPOFU FACES FRESH FRAUD CHARGES

Jailed businessman Moses Mpofu is expected back in court today for a bail ruling concerning new fraud charges.

He faces these charges alongside his wife, Nobukhosi, and his brother, Vusumuzi James Mpofu, who are co-directors of Synlak Private Limited.

Both Nobukhosi and Vusumuzi were released on bail set at US$800 each.

The allegations involve Mpofu and his associates defrauding the City of Harare in connection with a project funded by a €350 500 grant from the European Union.

This initiative aimed to design and construct biogas digesters and install a biogas generator for the Mbare biogas project.

In March 2015, the City of Harare issued a tender for the project, requiring bidders to comply with specific payment terms.

Synlak, under Mpofu’s direction, submitted a bid affirming compliance with these payment terms, stating that payment would occur only after installation and commissioning.

After a technical evaluation, the contract was awarded to Synlak.

However, following the contract’s signing, Mpofu and his associates allegedly requested an advance payment of US$186 116.

This request was made despite their prior pledge of financial capability to complete the project before any payment claims.

It is alleged that Mpofu and his accomplices generated an invoice demanding an advance payment of US$465 290, falsely claiming that the project had been completed.

Payments totalling US$415 290 were made to Synlak’s accounts without the necessary completion certificates.

The funds were reportedly withdrawn for unauthorised purposes.

Mpofu’s appearance in court today is crucial, as it will determine whether he will be granted bail amid the allegations.

The State, represented by acting town clerk Mr Mabhena Moyo, is pursuing the case against him and his co-accused. H Metro