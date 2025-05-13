PRAYING WOMAN GANG RAPED AT GRAVEYARD

A 21-year-old Chitungwiza married woman was on Saturday raped by two men after she was attacked while praying at a graveyard.

The rapists introduced themselves as the caretakers of St Mary’s Mission graveyard.

One of the rapists drew a knife and threatened to kill her if she failed to comply with his orders.

They ordered her to follow them to a secluded place inside the graveyard where they took turns to rape her without protection.

The two men then fled from the scene.She returned to her place of worship where she met her husband, who was looking for her, and narrated the incident.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case.

“Police are investigating a rape case at a graveyard in St Mary’s,” said Insp Chakanza.

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old Rusape herdboy lost US$4000 of his employer’s money after boarding mushikashika at Southley Park in Harare on Sunday.

Josphate Gadzikwa, of Goto Village under Chief Makoni in Rusape, was carrying the cash which belonged to his employer Esther Chaparanga.

Josphate boarded a white mushikashika Honda Fit, which had four other occupants, intending to go to the Harare CBD and then proceed to Rusape.

The driver told him that he wanted to collect one of the passenger’s luggage and they agreed. The driver took the Masvingo Road direction and parked by the roadside near the Skyline tollgate.

The driver disembarked and proceeded to the side where Josphate was seated.

He drew a knife and ordered him to surrender everything in his possession.

The other people, who had been pretending to be passengers, also took turns in assaulting him.

Chakanza confirmed the case. “Police are investigating a robbery case involving a mushikashika vehicle in Southley Park.

“The accused persons stole cash amounting to US$4000 and a Samsung cellphone with Econet simcard number 0781041714.

“They drove away towards Masvingo Road, leaving the complainant lying on the ground.” Herald