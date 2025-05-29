THREE KILLED IN HORROR CRASH

At least three people are feared dead following a head-on collision involving a Toyota Probox and a Lexus near Uzande Business Centre along the Chinhoyi-Chegutu Highway.
The driver of
the Lexus allegedly encroached into the lane of the oncoming Probox.
Villagers
helped retrieve the injured, and they were reportedly taken to Chinhoyi
Provincial Hospital.
According to Mr
Emmerson Chitehwe, an eye witness, the driver of the Lexus attempted to
overtake another vehicle, resulting in the collision.
The number of
injured people is yet to be established. Herald
