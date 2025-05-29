THREE KILLED IN HORROR CRASH



At least three people are feared dead following a head-on collision involving a Toyota Probox and a Lexus near Uzande Business Centre along the Chinhoyi-Chegutu Highway.

The driver of the Lexus allegedly encroached into the lane of the oncoming Probox.

Villagers helped retrieve the injured, and they were reportedly taken to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.

According to Mr Emmerson Chitehwe, an eye witness, the driver of the Lexus attempted to overtake another vehicle, resulting in the collision.

The number of injured people is yet to be established. Herald