THREE JAILED COUNCIL BOSSES STILL ON PAYROLL

Three Zvishavane Town Council directors in jail for corruption for the last two years are still on the payroll, making it mandatory for the local authority to pay them backpays when they come out, Masvingo Mirror has learnt.

The three criminals were convicted and jailed in October 2023 but the local authority has since then not formally dismissed them and according to a prominent labour law expert, they still enjoy full benefits.

Ministry of Local Government and Public Works Permanent Secretary, Dr John Bhasera did not answer questions sent to him by Masvingo Mirror.

It means that the three will get a total golden handshake of US$108 000 when they come out of prison.

The failure to dismiss the three also means that Zvishavane Town Council has only one substantive director; the Finance Director.

The convicted officers are Town Secretary Tinoda Mukutu (55), Health, Housing and Community Services Director Nhlanhla Ngwenya (46) and Town Engineer Dominic Mapwashike (46).

Council chairperson Takarangana Keta confirmed to Masvingo Mirror that council has not terminated the trio’s employment contracts. Keta, however, said that Mukutu, Ngwenya and Mapwashike are on forced leave and council has a standing no work no pay resolution.

The labour expert who spoke on condition of anonymity laughed off the chairman’s argument and said the no work no pay policy applies in different circumstances and as it is the three must be paid their full salaries.

Substantive directors at the council earn in the range of US$1000 – US$1 250 and if this is converted to three years, the three will drain US$108 000 from the cash-strapped local authority.

Keta added that council is beginning disciplinary hearings against the three next week. He said they hearings were stalled because the trio was appealing against sentence and conviction at the High and Supreme courts.

“The correct position of the law is that a criminal conviction doesn’t substitute that a worker undergoes a work disciplinary inquiry that should establish its own verdict. If no hearing has been done that means that the convicted individuals are still council employees who are entitled to their salaries,” said the expert.

The trio was convicted for flouting tender procedures and awarding the same contract twice to JM Construction after the contractor failed to fulfil terms of the first contract. The second contract was also awarded without a council resolution.

Zvishavane TC entered into a partnership with Monitor Enterprises trading as JM Construction for the servicing of 27 extension stands in the Central Business District (CBD) valued at US$2 772 258.31 on May 23, 2016.

The contract was terminated after the two-year agreed timeframe lapsed before JM Construction completed the task. Council served a notice of cancellation of the partnership to JM Construction on October 1, 2018.

Council did not restart tender procedures, instead on December 17, 2019, the trio clandestinely negotiated and hand-picked JM Construction to continue with the contract without going to tender.

The trio was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

Lawyer and local government expert Tatenda Nyoka said Zvishavane Council needs to take disciplinary action against the convicted directors.

“Council should treat criminal proceedings differently from labour proceedings. After taking disciplinary proceedings it then has to recomend to the Local Government Board for approval.

“As it stands the directors are stil council employees since no labour proceedings were done to avert that situation and there is nothing that stops the directors to come back to work after finishing their sentence and its going present a trick situation to the council fiscus. No council can function with one substantive director hence there is need for the council to initiate processes to employ the directors but all the same it cannot do so before it has dissmised the convicted directors hence first things first,” said Nyoka. Masvingo Mirror