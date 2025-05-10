PRESIDENT'S OFFICE REJECTS NSSA BOSSES SALARIES AND PERKS

The Government, through the Corporate Governance Unit (CGU) in the Office of the President and Cabinet, has raised the red flag over high salaries and perks for senior executives at the National Social Security Authority (NSSA), suggesting the matter requires “intervention” from the parent Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.

Information gathered by The Sunday Mail indicates that the latest development follows the CGU’s rejection of most benefits proposed for Dr Charles Shava, the prospective substantive general manager of NSSA, as they were considered to be inconsistent with the new public sector remuneration framework.

The CGU is a department whose primary mandate is to oversee, direct and monitor reforms within public entities, ensuring adherence to good corporate governance practices, public procurement and disposal of public assets.

It is believed Dr Shava, who has served as acting general manager at the State-owned pension and social security fund since July 2022, emerged favourite for the substantive position among six other candidates.

The CGU has since submitted its feedback on Dr Shava’s remuneration benefits to NSSA’s parent ministry.

It also indicated that it will separately develop its guidance on salaries and benefits for senior staff members at the authority.

“During its review of Dr Shava’s contract, the Corporate Governance Unit found inconsistencies between some benefits and the established remuneration framework for public entities, a discrepancy affecting not only Dr Shava but also other senior staff at NSSA,” said a source privy to the development.

“More importantly, these benefits were observed to be significantly higher compared to those at other public entities, which is why the CGU will actively address this matter to provide guidance on appropriate remuneration schedules for senior staff members at NSSA.”

This is not the first time NSSA, which holds diverse shareholdings in numerous publicly listed and unquoted firms, has faced scrutiny over hefty salaries.

In 2018, its management was questioned over salaries exceeding the threshold established in 2014 by Cabinet, which set a monthly salary cap of US$6 000 for chief executive officers of public entities.

This drew criticism from the public, especially considering the meagre payouts to pensioners at the time.

It has since been established that NSSA had proposed a basic salary of US$15 730 for Dr Shava, of which 40 percent would have been payable in United State dollars, with the remainder in the domestic currency.

The CGU, however, has ordered a downward review, citing Section 20 (2) of the Public Entities Corporate Governance (PECG) Act, which stipulates that maximum remuneration, allowances and benefits for public entity staff and senior executives should generally not exceed 30 to 70 percent of the entity’s revenue or operational budgets.

The NSSA board had also proposed a performance bonus of 25 percent of the annual basic salary, equating to roughly US$47 280 annually, or US$3 940 monthly.

In this case, the Government recommended that performance bonuses should not exceed 25 percent of the annual basic salary and be based on the entity’s overall performance.

Further, the proposed contract also stipulated that Dr Shava be provided with a house in one of Harare’s low-density suburbs, which was rejected, as the authorities believe that NSSA housing or accommodation should not be part of standard service conditions for the general manager’s contract.

Instead, if NSSA provides accommodation for the general manager, it should be subject to commercial rental fees under a lease agreement.

The board had also proposed a 10 percent representation allowance on the monthly basic salary, amounting to approximately US$1 730, for Dr Shava’s representational duties for NSSA.

Concerning the school fees allowance, the contract had proposed to cover 100 percent fees for up to three children, benchmarked at Prince Edward School and Africa University in Mutare.

While the contract aligned on the number of beneficiaries (biological or officially adopted children in Government primary and secondary schools), it differed on university fees, suggesting tuition should be capped at Government universities and polytechnics, like the University of Zimbabwe or Harare Polytechnic.

It further noted that the educational allowance excludes levies and examination fees, and is payable upon presentation of an invoice.

On professional subscription costs, the CGU rejected the proposal for the authority to fully cover subscriptions to three professional bodies of the general manager’s choice.

The proposed contract also entitled Dr Shava to 24-hour security at his residence upon presentation of an invoice from a reputable security firm.

However, this, too, was declined since it is not provided for in the new remuneration framework.

Other rejected benefits included a full DStv bouquet, two domestic workers, fully paid holiday allowance for the general manager and spouse in business class flights and a maximum of four children in economy class, plus an allowance of US$3 000 per person.

A vehicle loan up to the annual gross salary and payments for personal development were also declined.

NSSA chairperson Dr Emmanuel Fundira told The Sunday Mail that due process for appointing the substantive general manager was underway, emphasising that the process extended beyond the purview of the board to also include other relevant State agencies.

“The selection of our substantive general manager is proceeding through the established due process, which includes the crucial participation of various State entities, not just the board,” Dr Fundira said.

“It is a matter we are treating with utmost seriousness.” He, however, declined to confirm whether Dr Shava was the prospective candidate.

“We will make the announcement at the right time.”

Efforts to get a comment from CGU head Mr Allen Choruma were not fruitful.

NSSA has often been affected by periods of instability due to frequent changes of leadership, raising questions about the long-term direction and effectiveness of the social security fund.

Since 2015, NSSA has witnessed frequent turnover in key positions.

Mr James Matiza’s dismissal in October 2015 marked the beginning of this turbulent era, followed by a brief interim leadership under board member Mr Hashmon Matemera.

Ms Elizabeth Chitsiga’s tenure, beginning in August 2016, ended in 2018, paving the way for Mr Emmerson Mangwariri, who was subsequently relieved of his duties in 2020.

Mr Arthur Manase’s appointment in January 2021 was also short-lived, as he was suspended in July 2022, leading to Dr Shava’s initial assumption of leadership on a rotational basis.

Following a six-month acting period, a planned handover to Ms Agnes Masiiwa was abruptly reversed within 24 hours.

This turnover has not been peculiar to the general manager’s office. The board itself has experienced frequent changes in chairpersons.

Dr Robin Vela, who was appointed in 2015, was dismissed in 2018.

Mrs Daphine Tomana briefly served as acting chairperson in April 2018, before Mr Cuthbert Chidoori’s appointment in February 2019, whose board was ultimately dissolved in November 2020.

Dr Percy Toriro’s tenure, commencing in May 2021, concluded with his resignation in March 2023. Sunday Mail