COUNCIL TO BUY CARS FOR BOSSES AMID PROTESTS

Gwanda residents have raised concerns over the local authority’s decision to purchase top-of-the-range vehicles for its senior management, describing it as a case of misplaced priorities amid deteriorating service delivery standards.
The
Municipality of Gwanda recently advertised a tender for the purchase of several
vehicles, including three luxury models for its top executives.
According to
the tender notice, the local authority intends to acquire a minibus, two
single-cab service vehicles, a Toyota Fortuner 4×4 automatic, a Toyota Hilux GD
4×4 manual and another Toyota Fortuner 4×4 manual.
In a letter
addressed to the Town Clerk, Ms Priscillar Nkala, the chairperson of the Gwanda
Progressive Residents Association (GPRA), Mr Collet Moyo, said it was deeply
concerning that the local authority was proceeding with such purchases despite
the poor state of service delivery.
“GPRA is
concerned about the Municipality of Gwanda’s decision to tender for six
vehicles at a time when serious service delivery challenges persist. These
include issues with the sewer system, the dumpsite, street lighting across all
townships, ambulance services and the water supply, which is affected by a weak
pipeline system and the absence of alternative power sources during outages.
Additionally, staff salaries remain unpaid, among other pressing issues,” the
letter reads in part.
“GPRA strongly
advises the Municipality, through your office, to consider limiting the
procurement to just two administrative vehicles instead of six, in order to
reduce travel expenses incurred by the Municipality when the executive and the
Mayor travel on official business.”
In response to
the residents’ concerns, Ms Nkala said that all due process had been followed
in advertising the tender, including seeking Cabinet Authority, which outlines
the specifications of vehicles to be procured.
She noted that
the purchase of the vehicles would be staggered over the year, depending on the
availability of funds.
“Management
vehicles are part of service delivery and Cabinet Authority is obtained before
any tender is floated. It is this authority that prescribes the type of
vehicles to be procured for each Ministry, Department or Authority, based on
the availability of funds.
“The standard
cannot be lowered in Gwanda simply because of negative perceptions within the
community. As a council, we value service delivery and the contributions of
stakeholders such as yourselves. Should you require further clarity on the
matter, please feel free to request a meeting,” she wrote in her response to
the association.
Contacted for
further comment, Ms Nkala reiterated that the vehicles would not be purchased
all at once but in phases aligned with budget availability.
“Firstly, every
employee has conditions of service, and in some instances, these include the
provision of a vehicle. These are not luxury purchases, but rather essential
for service delivery.
“Secondly,
according to procurement procedures, purchases are made based on priority and
the availability of funds. These vehicles will not be acquired in a single
transaction; the process will be spread out accordingly,” she explained.
GPRA
secretary-general, Mr Methuseli Moyo, echoed the concerns, stating that the
local authority was failing to prioritise essential services.
“It has been
seven years now without a functioning sewage treatment plant in Gwanda.
Moreover, the town’s dumpsite is located in a residential area, putting
residents at risk of respiratory infections. Workers’ salaries are overdue, the
street lighting system is non-existent and we lack a functioning ambulance. All
we are saying is: let tenders be floated for these critical services first —
then they can consider buying vehicles,” said Mr Moyo. Sunday News
