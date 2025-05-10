COUNCIL TO BUY CARS FOR BOSSES AMID PROTESTS

Gwanda residents have raised concerns over the local authority’s decision to purchase top-of-the-range vehicles for its senior management, describing it as a case of misplaced priorities amid deteriorating service delivery standards.

The Municipality of Gwanda recently advertised a tender for the purchase of several vehicles, including three luxury models for its top executives.

According to the tender notice, the local authority intends to acquire a minibus, two single-cab service vehicles, a Toyota Fortuner 4×4 automatic, a Toyota Hilux GD 4×4 manual and another Toyota Fortuner 4×4 manual.

In a letter addressed to the Town Clerk, Ms Priscillar Nkala, the chairperson of the Gwanda Progressive Residents Association (GPRA), Mr Collet Moyo, said it was deeply concerning that the local authority was proceeding with such purchases despite the poor state of service delivery.

“GPRA is concerned about the Municipality of Gwanda’s decision to tender for six vehicles at a time when serious service delivery challenges persist. These include issues with the sewer system, the dumpsite, street lighting across all townships, ambulance services and the water supply, which is affected by a weak pipeline system and the absence of alternative power sources during outages. Additionally, staff salaries remain unpaid, among other pressing issues,” the letter reads in part.

“GPRA strongly advises the Municipality, through your office, to consider limiting the procurement to just two administrative vehicles instead of six, in order to reduce travel expenses incurred by the Municipality when the executive and the Mayor travel on official business.”

In response to the residents’ concerns, Ms Nkala said that all due process had been followed in advertising the tender, including seeking Cabinet Authority, which outlines the specifications of vehicles to be procured.

She noted that the purchase of the vehicles would be staggered over the year, depending on the availability of funds.

“Management vehicles are part of service delivery and Cabinet Authority is obtained before any tender is floated. It is this authority that prescribes the type of vehicles to be procured for each Ministry, Department or Authority, based on the availability of funds.

“The standard cannot be lowered in Gwanda simply because of negative perceptions within the community. As a council, we value service delivery and the contributions of stakeholders such as yourselves. Should you require further clarity on the matter, please feel free to request a meeting,” she wrote in her response to the association.

Contacted for further comment, Ms Nkala reiterated that the vehicles would not be purchased all at once but in phases aligned with budget availability.

“Firstly, every employee has conditions of service, and in some instances, these include the provision of a vehicle. These are not luxury purchases, but rather essential for service delivery.

“Secondly, according to procurement procedures, purchases are made based on priority and the availability of funds. These vehicles will not be acquired in a single transaction; the process will be spread out accordingly,” she explained.

GPRA secretary-general, Mr Methuseli Moyo, echoed the concerns, stating that the local authority was failing to prioritise essential services.

“It has been seven years now without a functioning sewage treatment plant in Gwanda. Moreover, the town’s dumpsite is located in a residential area, putting residents at risk of respiratory infections. Workers’ salaries are overdue, the street lighting system is non-existent and we lack a functioning ambulance. All we are saying is: let tenders be floated for these critical services first — then they can consider buying vehicles,” said Mr Moyo. Sunday News