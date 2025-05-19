STRIKING UZ LECTURERS SET TO BE REPLACED

The University of Zimbabwe (UZ) plans to hire experts to replace striking lecturers in a last-ditch attempt to bring back normalcy at the country’s oldest university.

University lecturers have been on an indefinite strike for the past two months as they press for a salary of US$2 500. They currently earn US$230 plus a local currency component of about US$200 when converted.

In a circular to faculty deans, the UZ requested to be updated on the position of individual lecturers in terms of teaching and learning, provide a list of modules where there is no teaching and recommend names of potential experts who could be engaged as "adjuncts to teach".

The faculties are also required to provide a plan or strategy to ensure delivery of the mandate as requested at the last meeting and a strategy to ensure that student projects/dissertations are supervised.”

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) responded by urging its members to ignore the UZ call, adding that the institution needed them more than they expected.

“Do not submit to slavery! Ignore them. They need us more than we need them. Let them go ahead with their plan to hire part-timers (security guards, drivers and miners) to teach block 4. We are not part of that,” AUT said in a circular to members.

AUT urged its members not to go to work from today to Friday during the Research Innovation and Industrialisation Week being run at the i nstitution.

“It is them who shall showcase innovative skills that were rewarded with houses and allowances ahead of lecturers,” the lecturers said.

Experts said the indefinite strike would compromise the quality of education at the institution of higher learning. Newsday