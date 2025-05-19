STRIKING UZ LECTURERS SET TO BE REPLACED

The University of Zimbabwe (UZ) plans to hire experts to replace striking lecturers in a last-ditch attempt to bring back normalcy at the country’s oldest university.
University
lecturers have been on an indefinite strike for the past two months as they
press for a salary of US$2 500. They currently earn US$230 plus a local
currency component of about US$200 when converted.
In a circular
to faculty deans, the UZ requested to be updated on the position of individual
lecturers in terms of teaching and learning, provide a list of modules where
there is no teaching and recommend names of potential experts who could be
engaged as "adjuncts to teach".
The faculties
are also required to provide a plan or strategy to ensure delivery of the
mandate as requested at the last meeting and a strategy to ensure that student
projects/dissertations are supervised.”
The Association
of University Teachers (AUT) responded by urging its members to ignore the UZ
call, adding that the institution needed them more than they expected.
“Do not submit
to slavery! Ignore them. They need us more than we need them. Let them go ahead
with their plan to hire part-timers (security guards, drivers and miners) to
teach block 4. We are not part of that,” AUT said in a circular to members.
AUT urged its
members not to go to work from today to Friday during the Research Innovation
and Industrialisation Week being run at the i nstitution.
“It is them who
shall showcase innovative skills that were rewarded with houses and allowances
ahead of lecturers,” the lecturers said.
Experts said
the indefinite strike would compromise the quality of education at the
institution of higher learning. Newsday
