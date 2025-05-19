I THANK ED FOR SENDING ME TO THE VATICAN : CHIWENGA



Zimbabwe and the Vatican have a long-standing fraternal relationship and the parties have an obligation to ensure this continues to blossom in furthering the growth of the body of Christ as well as championing social development, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

He said this yesterday after joining world leaders at Pope Leo XIV’s inaugural Mass here at St Peter’s Basilica at the Holy See.

Pope Leo XIV ascended to the Papacy on May 8 and assumes the church’s leadership at a time its role in diplomacy, peace-building, social justice and social development is becoming more prominent.

It is against this background that Zimbabwe, with its rich history in global growth of Catholicism dating back to the 15th Century, is seeking to tap from the church’s influence for its national development strategy.

“First of all, I want to thank the President His Excellency President Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa for sending me to represent him and the country at this inaugural Mass of Pope Leo XIV,” said VP Chiwenga.

“We want to develop and strengthen our relations with the Vatican as we move forward together.

“The relations between Zimbabwe and the Vatican have been phenomenal, starting from the days of our liberation movement.

“The Church and the people of Zimbabwe worked together until we achieved independence. Zimbabweans could not attend schools except for missionary schools.

“The Catholic Church, alongside other churches, contributed to building schools and hospitals for our people.”

VP Chiwenga said Zimbabwe stands shoulder to shoulder with the Vatican, ready to partner in the quest for social development and to tackle the challenges facing the world.

He also talked of Zimbabwe’s historical relationship with the Catholic Church, tracing its origins back to the 15th century, highlighting the contributions of Father Miguel, a Prince from the Mutapa State, who served as a Vicar in Goa, India.

VP Chiwenga said this relationship has evolved over centuries and not only highlights Zimbabwe’s rich heritage, but also sets the stage for a collaborative future between the country and the Catholic Church.

“As far back as the 15th century, we collaborated with the Catholic Church. Father Michael known as Father Miguel, a Prince from the Mutapa Kingdom, served as Vicar of Goa in India,” said VP Chiwenga.

“We are now rehabilitating his grave and the church where he worked as Parish Priest in Goa, as a testament to this rich history.

“It’s not only Father Miguel, our Prince worked with missionaries like Father Diogo, who became a priest during that time.

“We are currently investigating his native name, but he is known to us as Father Diogo,” said VP Chiwenga.

He also thanked the contributions of former President Robert Mugabe and former Minister Stan Mudenge for making an effort to ensure the history between Zimbabwe and the Catholic Church was recorded and recognised.

As he celebrated the inaugural Mass of his pontificate yesterday, Pope Leo XIV told the world to embrace love.

“This is the time for love,” he said.

VP Chiwenga was accompanied by his wife Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira, among other senior Government officials. Herald