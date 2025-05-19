I THANK ED FOR SENDING ME TO THE VATICAN : CHIWENGA

Zimbabwe and the Vatican have a long-standing fraternal relationship and the parties have an obligation to ensure this continues to blossom in furthering the growth of the body of Christ as well as championing social development, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.
He said this
yesterday after joining world leaders at Pope Leo XIV’s inaugural Mass here at
St Peter’s Basilica at the Holy See.
Pope Leo XIV
ascended to the Papacy on May 8 and assumes the church’s leadership at a time
its role in diplomacy, peace-building, social justice and social development is
becoming more prominent.
It is against
this background that Zimbabwe, with its rich history in global growth of
Catholicism dating back to the 15th Century, is seeking to tap from the
church’s influence for its national development strategy.
“First of all,
I want to thank the President His Excellency President Dr Emmerson Dambudzo
Mnangagwa for sending me to represent him and the country at this inaugural
Mass of Pope Leo XIV,” said VP Chiwenga.
“We want to
develop and strengthen our relations with the Vatican as we move forward
together.
“The relations
between Zimbabwe and the Vatican have been phenomenal, starting from the days
of our liberation movement.
“The Church and
the people of Zimbabwe worked together until we achieved independence.
Zimbabweans could not attend schools except for missionary schools.
“The Catholic
Church, alongside other churches, contributed to building schools and hospitals
for our people.”
VP Chiwenga
said Zimbabwe stands shoulder to shoulder with the Vatican, ready to partner in
the quest for social development and to tackle the challenges facing the world.
He also talked
of Zimbabwe’s historical relationship with the Catholic Church, tracing its
origins back to the 15th century, highlighting the contributions of Father
Miguel, a Prince from the Mutapa State, who served as a Vicar in Goa, India.
VP Chiwenga
said this relationship has evolved over centuries and not only highlights
Zimbabwe’s rich heritage, but also sets the stage for a collaborative future
between the country and the Catholic Church.
“As far back as
the 15th century, we collaborated with the Catholic Church. Father Michael
known as Father Miguel, a Prince from the Mutapa Kingdom, served as Vicar of
Goa in India,” said VP Chiwenga.
“We are now
rehabilitating his grave and the church where he worked as Parish Priest in
Goa, as a testament to this rich history.
“It’s not only
Father Miguel, our Prince worked with missionaries like Father Diogo, who
became a priest during that time.
“We are
currently investigating his native name, but he is known to us as Father
Diogo,” said VP Chiwenga.
He also thanked
the contributions of former President Robert Mugabe and former Minister Stan
Mudenge for making an effort to ensure the history between Zimbabwe and the
Catholic Church was recorded and recognised.
As he
celebrated the inaugural Mass of his pontificate yesterday, Pope Leo XIV told
the world to embrace love.
“This is the
time for love,” he said.
VP Chiwenga was
accompanied by his wife Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga, Foreign Affairs and
International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira, among other senior
Government officials. Herald
