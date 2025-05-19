BIDEN DIAGNOSED WITH AGGRESSIVE CANCER

Former President Joe Biden was diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer, according to a statement from his personal office Sunday, and it has spread to his bones.
“Last week,
President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after
experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with
prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with
metastasis to the bone,” the statement said.
It continued,
“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer
appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management.”
Biden, 82, and
his family “are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” the statement
said.
The news comes
days after a spokesperson for Biden said the former president was recently
evaluated for a “small nodule” discovered on his prostate.
“Prostate
cancer is very common,” said Dr. Jamin Brahmbhatt, a urologist and robotic
surgeon with Orlando Health and an assistant professor at the University of
Central Florida’s College of Medicine, who is not involved in Biden’s
treatment. “As we get older, most men are going to have little cancer cells in
them.”
Prostate
cancers can be assigned a grade, known as a Gleason score, based on what the
cells look like under a microscope. A Gleason score of 9 “means it’s the most
aggressive form of prostate cancer,” Dr. Benjamin Davies, a professor of
urologic oncology at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center who is also
not involved in Biden’s case, said in an email.
Biden is at his
home in Wilmington, Delaware, this weekend according to a source familiar. CNN
has inquired about where the former president is being treated. CNN
