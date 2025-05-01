PRISONERS CAN USE COMPUTERS IN THEIR CELLS : SA CONSTITUTIONAL COURT

In a victory for prisoners across South Africa, the Constitutional Court ruled that they can use their computers to study in their cells, provided that they are registered students and that the computers are without a modem.
In a unanimous
judgment, the court declared the current policy of Correctional Services that
bars inmates from using their laptops or computers for studying purposes
unconstitutional. The department was given a year to promulgate a revised
policy.
In the
meantime, the Concourt ordered that studying inmates may use their laptops in
their cells. The Court, however, made it clear that this case is concerned only
with the rights of prisoners to personal computers for educational purposes.
“Nothing in
this judgment should be regarded as expressing any view on the justifiability
of restrictions on the use of personal computers in cells for any other
purposes,” the court said.
It also made it
clear that those using laptops in their cells to further their studies will be
required to make them available for inspection at any time. If there is a
breach of the rules, the inmate can lose their privileges in this regard.
The landmark
judgment followed an application launched in 2018 by a prisoner, Sidney Ntuli,
challenging the provisions of the department’s policy prohibiting the use of
personal computers in prison cells.
While the
department said he and other inmates are free to use the computers in the
prison’s study facilities, Ntuli said he has limited access to this as he is
mostly locked up.
The computer
room is only open for limited hours a day, and Ntuli said he is permitted to be
outside his cell for only six hours per day.
In September
2019, the court handed down judgment in favour of Ntuli. It found that the
policy unfairly discriminated against him and was an unjustifiable limitation
of the right to further education of incarcerated persons, and therefore
inconsistent with the Constitution. IOL
