SIX NABBED OVER 17 TONNES OF T-SHIRTS

Six people, including ZIMRA officials and clearing agents, appeared in court yesterday facing charges of fraud after allegedly conspiring to evade US$78 880 in customs duty and VAT on 17,5 tonnes of imported cotton T-shirts.
The accused
worked together to falsify documents and misrepresent the shipment as
agricultural drip irrigation equipment, which is exempt from import duty.
The accused
are: Jethro Mavangwa (41), director of Jeed Investments Pvt Ltd; Peter Ndamba
(61), director of Rufaro Nenyasha Private Voluntary Organisation; Norest
Chiureki Marara (51), a clearing agent with Secure Freight Pvt Ltd; Brian
Simbachako (35), a ZIMRA revenue officer; Alford Toruvanda (37), another ZIMRA
revenue officer; and Tony Chisuse (31), a truck driver.
They appeared
before Harare regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa charged with fraud. The
State opposed bail and they were remanded in custody pending a bail ruling that
will be handed down on Tuesday next week.
Prosecutor Mr
Lancelot Mutsokoti alleged that in October last year, Mavangwa through his Jeed
Investments, imported 1 066 cartons of cotton T-shirts weighing 17 573kg from
Fin-Agri-Holding DOO in Slovenia.
The consignment
was sealed at the Port of Koper, Slovenia, and transported to Beira,
Mozambique, en route to Harare.
In February
2025, the shipment arrived in Beira. On March 4, Mavangwa approached CMA CGM
shipping company in Harare to change the consignee details on the bill of
lading from Jeed Investments Pvt Ltd to Rufaro Nenyasha Pvt Voluntary
Organisation, allegedly to facilitate the fraud.
The accused
then created fake shipping documents, falsely identifying the consignment as
agricultural drip irrigation equipment from China Drip Irrigation Equipment Co
Ltd, instead of T-shirts from Slovenia.
This
misrepresentation was intended to exploit tax exemptions for agricultural
goods. The consignment was transported by rail to the Manica warehouse in
Harare on March 23, still sealed with its original Slovenian seal.
On April 17,
clearing agent Marara subcontracted another agent, Best Gadzikwa Mawonera of
Dawn Shipping Pvt Ltd, to handle ZIMRA clearance using the forged documents.
Relying on the
fake invoices, Mawonera processed ZIMRA clearance on April 23, declaring the
consignment as agricultural equipment.
ZIMRA officers
Simbachako and Toruvanda, who were responsible for conducting physical
inspections, allegedly cleared the shipment without verifying its contents.
The container
was released on April 25 and transported to Bramfield Farm in Nyabira, where
the T-shirts were offloaded without payment of import duty or VAT.
The court heard
that ZIMRA suffered an actual loss of US$78 880,35 or ZiG$2 167 608,35 in
unpaid duty and VAT.
The consignment
was not recovered, and the accused are being charged with fraud for their roles
in the scheme. Herald
