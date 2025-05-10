FULL BODY SCANS ARE BACK

Despite repeated warnings from health authorities and the police, unregistered full-body scan operators continue to proliferate across the country, offering questionable services that have left many people out of pocket and emotionally distressed by dubious diagnoses.

On Wednesday afternoon, a Zimpapers news crew conducted a brief investigation at a primary school in Greenhill suburb, Bulawayo, where a team of body scan operators, claiming to represent a supplementary medicine distribution company, were offering full-body scans with instant analyses and results. Each scan was priced at US$5 per person.

The operators claimed their magnetic resonance device, connected to a laptop, could detect a wide range of conditions, including blood sugar levels, blood pressure, cholesterol, lipids, liver function, fatty liver, cirrhosis, bile content, and kidney health, such as uric acid levels, toxins, and overall kidney function.

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has consistently warned the public against engaging with such bogus operators, emphasising they are not medically trained.

Their services, authorities warn, often result in misdiagnoses and unwarranted psychological distress.

The scanning process typically involves individuals placing a hand on a “magnetic resonance” device, which allegedly identifies ailments automatically, a claim dismissed by health professionals as scientifically unsubstantiated.

The operators further alleged that their device could accurately detect both current and potential diseases, and claimed to have appropriate medications and herbal remedies to prevent or treat these conditions.

One client, who had already undergone a scan, told the news crew she was dissatisfied with the process, stating that the list of ailments given to her did not align with any of her symptoms or expectations.

Following the scans, clients are usually encouraged to purchase herbal remedies costing between US$20 and over US$100. Many are pressured to buy the herbs immediately after receiving their scan results.

When the news crew posed as prospective clients and asked to book a later appointment, the operators claimed they were travelling to Dubai the following day and urged them to find the US$5 and return the same day.

Authorities have repeatedly warned that some of these operators offer free scanning services at first, only to scare people with fabricated or exaggerated diagnoses to push the sale of expensive and unverified medicinal products.

According to the MCAZ, for any complementary medicine to be approved in Zimbabwe, applicants must complete a statutory CM-1 application form, available via the MCAZ website or on request. They must also fill out an EVR Quotation Confirmation Form and submit it with a detailed list of ingredients, both qualitative and quantitative, to the Evaluations & Registration Division.

MCAZ will assess whether the product qualifies as a complementary medicine, advise on applicable fees, and once payment is made, issue a receipt and job invoice, enabling formal submission of the application.

Many of these sellers carry certificates from the Traditional Medicines Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe, which they mistakenly assume permits them to sell complementary medicines.

“Some of these products don’t make direct medicinal claims, making it hard to categorise them as complementary medicines. You can only take legal action once they begin advertising, especially on social media, as seen with STC30,” an MCAZ official previously explained. Sunday News