MOSES MPOFU'S WIFE GRANTED BAIL

Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa has granted businessman Moses Mpofu’s wife Nobukhosi and his brother Vusumuzi James US$800 each after being charged in a botched US$415 000 Mbare biogas digester project.
Mpofu’s bail
was, however, opposed by the State. The three were charged together with their
company Synlak Private Limited. They were remanded to June 20 for routine
remand.
It is the
State’s case that sometime in 2015, the City of Harare received a grant from
the European Union for the designing and construction of biogas digesters and a
100kVA generator.
The local
authority awarded the tender to Synlak (Pvt) Ltd, a company co-owned by Moses,
who is in remand for an unrelated charge.
Investigations
proved that Synlak (Pvt) Ltd secured the contract through misrepresentation,
falsely claiming to be authorised resellers of Camda New Energy Technology Co
Ltd, a key requirement under the tender conditions.
The accused, in
collusion with City of Harare officials ex-director of works Phillip Pfukwa and
former chamber secretary Josephine Ncube, both already in remand on related
charges, allegedly manipulated payment processes to receive funds before
completing the project.
The funds were
deposited into Synlak’s CABS and BancABC bank accounts, from which Vusumuzi and
Nobukhosi, as signatories, made cash withdrawals.
The City of
Harare, represented by acting town clerk Phakamile Mabhena Moyo, reported the
matter to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, leading to the arrests. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment