ROBBES FLEE AFTER HOLDING SIX HOSTAGE AT A CLUB

Police in Bulawayo successfully rescued six workers who were held hostage by two suspected armed robbers who pounced on a city club on Sunday morning.

The two suspects reportedly bundled up workers at Crystal Lounge and locked them up in a room before ransacking the establishment and getting away with US$4 300.

To cover their tracks, they locked the premises as they left, creating the illusion that the club, which also includes Zarah Lounge, was not yet open for business.

The drama-filled scenario, which could easily be mistaken for an action-packed movie, saw various police sections in Bulawayo springing into action on Sunday morning, and the operation lasted beyond noon.

Police responded to a call from the club owner, Mr Phathisani Nkomo, who had received a distress call from one of his workers before his phone went dead.

First at the scene was the CID homicide department, who were armed with assault rifles and pistols and garbed in bulletproof vests.

They assessed the situation before calling in the canine division and Police Special Tactics (PSTT).

The stretch along Robert Mugabe from 9th to 11th Avenues was temporarily cordoned off as police planned on making their way into the premises.

The tactical unit executed their mission with precision, breaking the padlock outside the club’s entrance. They quickly scaled the wall, moving onto the roof to gain a vantage point, allowing them to monitor the situation below and strategise on how to apprehend the robbers.

It was a tense scene, reminiscent of an action thriller, as they prepared to act.

At approximately 9:41am, a Chronicle news crew witnessed the unfolding drama as officers surrounded the building, meticulously assessing the situation while ensuring the safety of the hostages inside.

The heavily armed police eventually entered the premises and emerged moments later with the six hostages, eliciting cheers from the onlookers who had gathered across the street.

However, the intense hostage situation ended with an anti-climactic twist as the police determined that the robbers had successfully escaped.

After hours of building tension, the armed officers eventually dispersed from the scene.

The drama unfolded when the alleged gun-toting robbers stormed the nightspot, locked employees inside, and confiscated their phones.

“One quick-thinking staffer who was in the toilet managed to alert his boss, sparking a rapid response from armed police,” said a witness.

The six terrified hostages were rescued after officers breached the premises. They were, thereafter, taken in for questioning.

The incident, which has raised alarm in the city, was confirmed by national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

“I can confirm there was a robbery incident in Bulawayo’s CBD, which all our police sections reacted to.

“It is of note that upon arrival, the suspects had already fled the scene, leaving the hostages locked up,” said Comm Nyathi.

He said investigations are still in progress, and police are working on identifying the suspects.

Comm Nyathi said preliminary investigations so far point to an inside job, given how the robbers meticulously carried out the robbery.

“We cannot rule out suspicions of an inside job, and we will leave no stone unturned in this case. With that said, I want to make members of the public aware that there is no going back in the fight against armed robbery,” said Comm Nyathi.

“We have so far accounted for several robbery cases in the city’s suburbs, where residents were being attacked and robbed of cash and valuables,” he added.

As intense investigations continue, police are working flat out to piece together the events that led to this frightening incident, said Comm Nyathi.

“More details will be availed as investigations proceed,” he stated.

In a separate incident that almost occurred at around the same time, police managed to foil a robbery attempt at a nearby sports bar, where the suspect was caught wielding a toy gun. Chronicle