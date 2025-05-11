MISSING BODY MYSTERY AT HOSPITAL

Officials at Chitungwiza Central Hospital have instituted investigations to establish circumstances which resulted in the body of a toddler disappearing at the health institution.

The body of Emmanuel Charindapanze, who was just eight-months-old, disappeared at the hospital after the mother Shamiso Nyause took the child for treatment.

Shamiso and her husband Givemore Charindapanze could not locate the body of their child when they arrived to collect it for burial.

The hospital public relations officer, Audrey Tasanarwo, also clarified a number of issues related to the disappearance of the body of the toddler.

One of the clarifications was that Munashe Ganyiwa, 32, who was arrested in connection with the disappearance of the child’s body, was not a nurse, as widely reported, but a mortuary attendant.

“The circumstances leading to the missing body are not known, however, the hospital has instituted a board of inquiry to find out the circumstances which led to the missing body of the deceased baby,” said Tasanarwo in a statement.

“We want to assure the public that we take all incidents seriously and are cooperating with the police investigation. We will provide updates as more information becomes available. We appeal for accurate reporting and respect for the bereaved family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

“We would like to clarify the procedures followed when a patient passes away at our institution.”

Tasanarwo added: “When a patient dies in the ward, the nurse informs the doctor, who certifies the death and completes the necessary documentation.

“In this case the deceased baby was, indeed, certified dead by the doctor.

“After that the nurse then performs the last office procedure which includes preparing documentation and the body for transfer to the mortuary.

“When that process is done, the mortuary attendant is called to then transport the body to the mortuary for safekeeping, pending burial.

“Please take note of this change of responsibility over the dead body at this stage, when the mortuary staff takes over from the clinical staff.

“The body is transferred to the mortuary by the mortuary attendant and not by the nurse.

Munashe is not a nurse but a mortuary attendant. When the baby died on Saturday Munashe was not on duty. She came on duty on Monday.

“On the day in question Munashe was assigned to prepare and send the babies for incineration.” Herald