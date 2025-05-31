WIFE KILLED FOR PEEING IN A BEERHALL

A domestic dispute turned deadly in Zaka when a man allegedly killed his wife for urinating in a bottle store leading to a heated argument between the two.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed to TellZim News the murder of 43-year-old Esther Dhokotera of Shenjere Village under Chief Nhema in Zaka and encouraged people to avoid solving misunderstandings when drunk.

“We have a report whereby Esther Dhokotera was killed by her husband Freddy Zimombe(53) of the same village.

“I urge members to avoid solving disputes under the influence of alcohol and to also accept the intervention of third parties,” said Inspector Dhewa.

On May 15, 2025, the couple went to drink beer at Muchabve bottle store, Chevhu business centre.

On May 16 at around 0200hrs Dhokotera was drunk and she urinated in the bottle store. Zimombe got angry and started beating his wife.

Some people tried to stop him from beating wife. He then dragged Dhokotera outside and continued beating her with his fists and left her lying on road. He went home to sleep and returned next morning only to find his wife dead.

A report was made to police leading to the arrest of Zimombe. The body was taken to Ndanga Hospital Mortuary for post mortem. TellZimNews