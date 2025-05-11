ZANU PF PRIMARY ELECTION RIGGED

Zanu PF Masvingo province secretary for commissariat, Brian Munyoro is accused of rigging a primary election in Chiredzi East Ward 4 after voting took place for only three hours.

A petition dated April 26, 2025, and signed by Fanuel Mhlatiwa, Philemon Muvhundi, Onias Makuni and Nadia Chirhomo also accuses Munyoro of bringing in ballot boxes that had votes for Austin Phikelele who won after securing 633 votes.

The petition is addressed to the party’s national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri, provincial chairperson Rabson Mavhenyengwa and District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairperson Siyaki Mundungehama.

Munyoro refused to comment when contacted by Masvingo Mirror.

“I am not allowed to issue comments to the media. We have structures in place and you can call the provincial chairperson for a comment,” said Munyoro.

Mavhenyengwa said he is not aware of the petition. He went further to state that he even told the national secretary for commissariat Munyaradzi Machacha the same when he contacted him.

“I told the National PC that I know nothing about the letter. Why did they run to the newspapers instead of coming to a mobilization meeting we held with the national commissar in their ward?” said Mavhenyengwa.

“The voting period, was limited to just three hours from 11 am to 2 pm and many voters were turned away. Munyoro and Mawere insisted that party leaders needed to rush to ZITF, violating voter rights in the process.

“Authorities, including PC Brian Munyoro and Chiredzi District DDC PC Daniel Mawere, allegedly brought in additional ballot papers, some of which had already been cast for Pikelele. Eyewitnesses claimed that some agents were seen exiting polling stations during this time, further fueling allegations of misconduct,” reads part of the appeal. Masvingo Mirror