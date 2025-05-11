ZANU PF PRIMARY ELECTION RIGGED

Zanu PF Masvingo province secretary for commissariat, Brian Munyoro is accused of rigging a primary election in Chiredzi East Ward 4 after voting took place for only three hours.
A petition
dated April 26, 2025, and signed by Fanuel Mhlatiwa, Philemon Muvhundi, Onias
Makuni and Nadia Chirhomo also accuses Munyoro of bringing in ballot boxes that
had votes for Austin Phikelele who won after securing 633 votes.
The petition is
addressed to the party’s national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri,
provincial chairperson Rabson Mavhenyengwa and District Coordinating Committee
(DCC) chairperson Siyaki Mundungehama.
Munyoro refused
to comment when contacted by Masvingo Mirror.
“I am not
allowed to issue comments to the media. We have structures in place and you can
call the provincial chairperson for a comment,” said Munyoro.
Mavhenyengwa
said he is not aware of the petition. He went further to state that he even
told the national secretary for commissariat Munyaradzi Machacha the same when
he contacted him.
“I told the
National PC that I know nothing about the letter. Why did they run to the
newspapers instead of coming to a mobilization meeting we held with the
national commissar in their ward?” said Mavhenyengwa.
“The voting
period, was limited to just three hours from 11 am to 2 pm and many voters were
turned away. Munyoro and Mawere insisted that party leaders needed to rush to
ZITF, violating voter rights in the process.
“Authorities,
including PC Brian Munyoro and Chiredzi District DDC PC Daniel Mawere,
allegedly brought in additional ballot papers, some of which had already been
cast for Pikelele. Eyewitnesses claimed that some agents were seen exiting
polling stations during this time, further fueling allegations of misconduct,”
reads part of the appeal. Masvingo Mirror
