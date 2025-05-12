MAN THREATENS TO END HIS LIFE AS EX WIFE RE-MARRIES

A Harare man has threatened to kill his child and take his own life after finding out that his ex-wife is getting married to another man − barely a month after their divorce.

Kelly Mupani and Steven Kambeva ended their relationship recently after an undisclosed misunderstanding.

Kelly told Harare Civil Court magistrate Meenal Narotam that Steven’s threats have caused her significant emotional abuse.

She said Steven has also threatened to commit suicide if she goes ahead with her plans to marry another man.

“He is failing to accept that things ended between us and he is disturbing me by coming to my new place of residence threatening to kill our child because he found out that I am planning on getting married again.

“It’s been almost a month now since we separated and he has been showing up at my house unannounced to insult me.

“He says he will stab our child with a knife and commit suicide afterwards,” Kelly told the court.

She added: “I am living in fear as each day passes because I do not know what he might do to our child.

“I want the court’s protection so that he does not come near me, contact me or make threats in my face, “ she said.

In his defence, Steven denied the allegations saying he was not suicidal.

“She is lying before the court, I have never threatened her in any way or to kill our child.

“I have no issues with the court granting her the protection order,” he said

In her ruling, magistrate Naratom ordered Steven not to visit his ex-wife’s place of residence, to stop insulting her and threatening her in any way. Herald