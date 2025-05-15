BUSINESSMAN VIOLATES ORDER, THREATENS TO SHOOT ESTRANGED WIFE

A Harare businessman allegedly threatened to shoot his estranged wife using an unregistered firearm after he visited her home in violation of a protection order.

Nyasha Masoka 44, who is the owner of Grill Shake and Liquor Park, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo.

He was released on US$150 bail and was ordered not to interfere with witnesses, to reside at his given address and to report once a fortnight at CID Homicide until the matter is finalised.

The complainant is Margaret Kapadza.

The court heard that Masoka and Kapadza were married in 2018 and then had a fallout in 2021.

The State claimed that Masoka became violent towards Kapadza who engaged her brother-in-law who tried to mediate.

It is alleged that after being invited for the mediation, Masoka came home armed with his pistol and continued with his violent acts against his wife.

This was witnessed by his brother.

Kapadza reported the case at ZRP Avondale.

After the continued threats to kill her and their young son, Kapadza approached the courts and applied for a protection order against Masoka.

It was granted on September 6 last year by a court under case number HRE DV 2168/24.

Masoka was ordered to stop abusing Kapadza and threatening her with violence and to stay away from her residential and business premises.

The State alleged that Masoka breached the order and continued to visit the house.

On October 1 last year, Masoka arrived armed with a 303 rifle and accused Kapadza of infidelity before assaulting her and their son.

After the assault, he ordered everyone to vacate the house at gunpoint.

On May 10, Masoka allegedly visited his estranged wife’s house again and fired a shot into the air from his 22 Walther pistol.

Kapadza peeped through the window and saw Masoka holding a firearm and, out of fear, she gathered everyone at the house and they sneaked out of the house and went to seek refuge at her friend’s home.

She then reported the matter at ZRP Avondale.

After being arrested, Masoka led detectives to the recovery of his 22 Walther pistol, serial number 102277LR, with a magazine of three rounds, a 270 Savage rifle, serial number F475527, and six live rounds hidden under a bed at his business premises at Carswell Farm Shopping Centre, Nyabira, Zvimba.

He failed to produce a valid firearm certificate for the 22 Walther pistol and a certificate authorising him to be in possession of the 270 Savage rifle.

Nomsa Kangara appeared for the State. Herald