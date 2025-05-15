BUSINESSMAN VIOLATES ORDER, THREATENS TO SHOOT ESTRANGED WIFE

A Harare businessman allegedly threatened to shoot his estranged wife using an unregistered firearm after he visited her home in violation of a protection order.
Nyasha Masoka
44, who is the owner of Grill Shake and Liquor Park, was not asked to plead
when he appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo.
He was released
on US$150 bail and was ordered not to interfere with witnesses, to reside at
his given address and to report once a fortnight at CID Homicide until the
matter is finalised.
The complainant
is Margaret Kapadza.
The court heard
that Masoka and Kapadza were married in 2018 and then had a fallout in 2021.
The State
claimed that Masoka became violent towards Kapadza who engaged her
brother-in-law who tried to mediate.
It is alleged
that after being invited for the mediation, Masoka came home armed with his
pistol and continued with his violent acts against his wife.
This was
witnessed by his brother.
Kapadza
reported the case at ZRP Avondale.
After the
continued threats to kill her and their young son, Kapadza approached the
courts and applied for a protection order against Masoka.
It was granted
on September 6 last year by a court under case number HRE DV 2168/24.
Masoka was
ordered to stop abusing Kapadza and threatening her with violence and to stay
away from her residential and business premises.
The State
alleged that Masoka breached the order and continued to visit the house.
On October 1
last year, Masoka arrived armed with a 303 rifle and accused Kapadza of
infidelity before assaulting her and their son.
After the
assault, he ordered everyone to vacate the house at gunpoint.
On May 10,
Masoka allegedly visited his estranged wife’s house again and fired a shot into
the air from his 22 Walther pistol.
Kapadza peeped
through the window and saw Masoka holding a firearm and, out of fear, she
gathered everyone at the house and they sneaked out of the house and went to
seek refuge at her friend’s home.
She then reported the matter at ZRP Avondale.
After being
arrested, Masoka led detectives to the recovery of his 22 Walther pistol,
serial number 102277LR, with a magazine of three rounds, a 270 Savage rifle,
serial number F475527, and six live rounds hidden under a bed at his business
premises at Carswell Farm Shopping Centre, Nyabira, Zvimba.
He failed to
produce a valid firearm certificate for the 22 Walther pistol and a certificate
authorising him to be in possession of the 270 Savage rifle.
Nomsa Kangara
appeared for the State. Herald
