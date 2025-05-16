NEW X-RAY MACHINE FOR RURAL HOSP

The Government and its partners have bought a state-of-the-art X-ray machine for Mutawatawa Hospital in Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe (UMP) District.
The modern
equipment has already been installed at the hospital, bringing relief to the
people of UMP.
The hospital’s
X-ray department was not fully functional as the old machine had broken down
and patients were travelling up to 180 km to Murehwa Hospital for related
services.
Last month, the
new machine, which also uses artificial intelligence for medical imaging, was
installed and the first qualified radiographer was employed to oversee
procedures.
The legislator
for Maramba, Cde Tichaona Karumazondo, on Thursday visited the hospital where
he was shown the modern machine, during a tour which was led by the UMP
district medical officer, Dr Gladman Tendai Mubonani.
Cde Karumazondo
commended the Government for the machine.
“First, I want
to thank President Mnangagwa for this machine at Mutawatawa Hospital here in
UMP,” he said.
“This a
critical equipment and I am told it uses artificial intelligence and it has a
lot of functions.
“This is a step
in the right direction insofar as quality health delivery for our people by the
Second Republic is concerned.” Herald
