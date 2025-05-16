NEW X-RAY MACHINE FOR RURAL HOSP



The Government and its partners have bought a state-of-the-art X-ray machine for Mutawatawa Hospital in Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe (UMP) District.

The modern equipment has already been installed at the hospital, bringing relief to the people of UMP.

The hospital’s X-ray department was not fully functional as the old machine had broken down and patients were travelling up to 180 km to Murehwa Hospital for related services.

Last month, the new machine, which also uses artificial intelligence for medical imaging, was installed and the first qualified radiographer was employed to oversee procedures.

The legislator for Maramba, Cde Tichaona Karumazondo, on Thursday visited the hospital where he was shown the modern machine, during a tour which was led by the UMP district medical officer, Dr Gladman Tendai Mubonani.

Cde Karumazondo commended the Government for the machine.

“First, I want to thank President Mnangagwa for this machine at Mutawatawa Hospital here in UMP,” he said.

“This a critical equipment and I am told it uses artificial intelligence and it has a lot of functions.

“This is a step in the right direction insofar as quality health delivery for our people by the Second Republic is concerned.” Herald