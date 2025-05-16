BRO BEDS BRO'S WIFE, SPARKING BLOODY BRAWL

Nkulumane residents were left stunned after a family fallout turned bloody when a man was stabbed, allegedly by his own brother, during a fiery row over infidelity claims!
It all exploded
earlier on Monday morning when Thulani Ncube accused his younger brother,
Albert, of having an affair with his wife.
Sources close
to the family said Thulani had been suspicious for weeks but finally snapped
after allegedly finding “flirty” messages on his wife’s phone.
“He stormed
into the house shouting, ‘You’re banging my wife!’ while pointing at Albert,”
said one neighbour who asked not to be named. “The tension was crazy, we could
hear the shouting from next door.”
Albert denied
everything, claiming his brother was delusional. But things went from bad to
worse when their elder brother, Brighton Ncube, entered the fray.
“Brighton tried
to calm them down, but he took Albert’s side,” said another neighbour, MaMoyo.
“That only made things worse. Next thing, Thulani was bleeding.”
In a shocking
twist, Brighton allegedly pulled out a screwdriver and stabbed Thulani in the
chest during the chaos before bolting from the scene.
Thulani
collapsed in the corridor, his T-shirt drenched in blood. His horrified wife
screamed for help, running to neighbours for assistance.
“I was in my
yard when I heard the commotion. When I rushed over, I saw Thulani lying on the
floor, groaning in pain,” said Mr Mpofu, a retired security guard who lives
nearby. “It was like a horror scene. Blood was everywhere.”
Tshabalala
police were alerted and responded swiftly alongside Bulawayo City Council
ambulance crews. Thulani was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital where he is being
treated for serious chest injuries.
The suspect, Brighton, is currently on the run, and police have launched a manhunt. “This is shocking. These are brothers! We never expected such madness in that family,” said another shocked resident.
The Nkulumane
community has been left rattled by the vicious family drama.
“Was it guilt,
rage or a jealous heart?” asked MaMoyo. “Whatever it was, it turned deadly.”
Police had not
commented by the time of going to Press
Stay tuned —
B-Metro will be following this story as it develops! B Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment