MY CHEATING HUSBAND BEHAVES LIKE A DOG

A woman has sensationally claimed that her husband has a string of girlfriends, including married women, and has been using these women’s nude photos to dupe scores of other men.

Emily Makunike, 32, says she found out her husband’s dark side when she scrolled his cellphone.

Her husband, John Nyakudya, is 27. Emily has since left their matrimonial home and she is now living with her parents.

Emily claims John has been having a string of extra-marital affairs and then tricked his girlfriends to share with him their nude photos.

John then used fake credentials, in which he pretended to be a woman, to open some Facebook accounts, and some WhatsApp groups.

He would then use the nude photos from his girlfriends, according to Emily, to lure some men into sending him various amounts of money.

During these shady transactions, John would be pretending to be the nude women in the pictures.

Emily, who is expecting the couple’s second child, told H-Metro that she decided to pack her belongings after finding out about John’s adulterous affairs.

“It is better for me to struggle with my pregnancy and my other child at my parents’ house than living with a man who behaves like a dog,” said Emily.

“I came to understand that John has been bedding various women and requesting their nude photographs.

“He would use the photographs to lure several men, pretending to be a woman on social media, and demanding money for either transport or airtime.

“I discovered this in his mobile phone and I left him unceremoniously. One of his lovers was my friend and John sent her nude photographs to a married man who in turn sent money for transport and airtime.

“My husband also duped several women, some married, claiming that he had challenges and they would send money to him.

“What kind of life is that, he is behaving like a dog and I could not continue to live with a man bedding several women and cashing from selling nude photographs.

“He is now threatening to take my national identity card to a sangoma because of his cellphone, which is loaded with dirty things,” said Emily.

John confirmed he had separated from his wife.

“My wife packed her belongings while I was at work and she went with my cellphone,” said John.

“If she fails to return my cellphone I will find other means to force her to bring it or lodge a police report against her.

“I want to believe that there are one or two nude photos, not many as claimed, and I wonder how she could have opened the cellphone since it has my finger security,” said John. H Metro