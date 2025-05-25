MY CHEATING HUSBAND BEHAVES LIKE A DOG

A woman has sensationally claimed that her husband has a string of girlfriends, including married women, and has been using these women’s nude photos to dupe scores of other men.
Emily Makunike,
32, says she found out her husband’s dark side when she scrolled his cellphone.
Her husband, John Nyakudya, is 27. Emily has since left their matrimonial home and she is now living with her parents.
Emily claims
John has been having a string of extra-marital affairs and then tricked his
girlfriends to share with him their nude photos.
John then used
fake credentials, in which he pretended to be a woman, to open some Facebook
accounts, and some WhatsApp groups.
He would then
use the nude photos from his girlfriends, according to Emily, to lure some men
into sending him various amounts of money.
During these shady transactions, John would be pretending to be the nude women in the pictures.
Emily, who is
expecting the couple’s second child, told H-Metro that she decided to pack her
belongings after finding out about John’s adulterous affairs.
“It is better
for me to struggle with my pregnancy and my other child at my parents’ house
than living with a man who behaves like a dog,” said Emily.
“I came to
understand that John has been bedding various women and requesting their nude
photographs.
“He would use
the photographs to lure several men, pretending to be a woman on social media,
and demanding money for either transport or airtime.
“I discovered this in his mobile phone and I left him unceremoniously. One of his lovers was my friend and John sent her nude photographs to a married man who in turn sent money for transport and airtime.
“My husband
also duped several women, some married, claiming that he had challenges and
they would send money to him.
“What kind of
life is that, he is behaving like a dog and I could not continue to live with a
man bedding several women and cashing from selling nude photographs.
“He is now
threatening to take my national identity card to a sangoma because of his
cellphone, which is loaded with dirty things,” said Emily.
John confirmed
he had separated from his wife.
“My wife packed
her belongings while I was at work and she went with my cellphone,” said John.
“If she fails
to return my cellphone I will find other means to force her to bring it or
lodge a police report against her.
“I want to
believe that there are one or two nude photos, not many as claimed, and I
wonder how she could have opened the cellphone since it has my finger
security,” said John. H Metro
