GONO TO TESTIFY IN FRAUD CASE

Former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Gideon Gono is expected to make an appearance in court on June 13 as a key witness in a fraud case in which a Harare couple − Clark and Beverly Makoni − are being accused of a fraudulent takeover of his company involving ZW$172 million.

The couple has denied the allegations, which they described as malicious, and they have always insisted that only Gono can set the record straight.

Gono’s appearance in court will signal the close of the State’s case as prosecutor Heather Muokoto indicated that she will lead Gono and Eric Chacha, the investigating officer, and rest her case.

The defence said they were “ready” for Gono’s appearance as he is the star witness.

Allegations against the couple are that the two allegedely forged company documents in which Clark appointed himself director and company secretary.

Beverly was his deputy.

The State alleges that the couple misrepresented to the bank that they were the new shareholders of Valley Lodge and wanted to change signatories to its bank accounts.

The State claims the couple then fraudulently took over the complainant’s company and gained access to its bank accounts and stole money amounting to ZW$137 736 500.

On Friday the State brought another witness, Fadzai Chiro, a former accountant at Valley Lodge in Mutare.

She said she had no knowledge of the allegations and got to know about them when her statement was recorded.

She denied that Clark and Beverly Makoni were managing the lodge as Estate Agents.

She said she had never met Beverly and only saw her for the first time when they met in court.

“I was the accountant and I was responsible for preparing salary schedules. I only know Clark as the person who interviewed me for the job.

“This is my first time to see Beverly Makoni here in court. I only interacted with her on the phone.

“I got to know about the allegations when I was called to give a statement,” she said.

Chiro said the salary schedules never changed during her time there.

“Some of the employees said they had been there when the lodge was being owned by a white man. The schedules did not change and I would prepare it on instruction from my manager Elizabeth Tachiona,” she said.

She said money at the lodge was received by the front office and taken to the accounts office.

“There were about 17 rooms for accommodation. The lodge operated by offering accommodation, restaurant and events.

“People would pay at the front office,” she said. H Metro