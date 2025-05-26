GONO TO TESTIFY IN FRAUD CASE

Former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Gideon Gono is expected to make an appearance in court on June 13 as a key witness in a fraud case in which a Harare couple − Clark and Beverly Makoni − are being accused of a fraudulent takeover of his company involving ZW$172 million.
The couple has
denied the allegations, which they described as malicious, and they have always
insisted that only Gono can set the record straight.
Gono’s
appearance in court will signal the close of the State’s case as prosecutor
Heather Muokoto indicated that she will lead Gono and Eric Chacha, the
investigating officer, and rest her case.
The defence
said they were “ready” for Gono’s appearance as he is the star witness.
Allegations
against the couple are that the two allegedely forged company documents in
which Clark appointed himself director and company secretary.
Beverly was his
deputy.
The State
alleges that the couple misrepresented to the bank that they were the new
shareholders of Valley Lodge and wanted to change signatories to its bank
accounts.
The State
claims the couple then fraudulently took over the complainant’s company and
gained access to its bank accounts and stole money amounting to ZW$137 736 500.
On Friday the
State brought another witness, Fadzai Chiro, a former accountant at Valley
Lodge in Mutare.
She said she
had no knowledge of the allegations and got to know about them when her
statement was recorded.
She denied that
Clark and Beverly Makoni were managing the lodge as Estate Agents.
She said she
had never met Beverly and only saw her for the first time when they met in
court.
“I was the
accountant and I was responsible for preparing salary schedules. I only know
Clark as the person who interviewed me for the job.
“This is my
first time to see Beverly Makoni here in court. I only interacted with her on
the phone.
“I got to know
about the allegations when I was called to give a statement,” she said.
Chiro said the
salary schedules never changed during her time there.
“Some of the
employees said they had been there when the lodge was being owned by a white
man. The schedules did not change and I would prepare it on instruction from my
manager Elizabeth Tachiona,” she said.
She said money
at the lodge was received by the front office and taken to the accounts office.
“There were
about 17 rooms for accommodation. The lodge operated by offering accommodation,
restaurant and events.
“People would
pay at the front office,” she said. H Metro
