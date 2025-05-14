50-YEAR-OLD VIRGIN FINDS MR RIGHT

Vuyai Madondo is a woman cut from a rare cloth − she preserved her virginity until she finally met the man she considered to be Mr Right in the year she celebrated her Golden Jubilee.

Vuyai, a devoted member of ZAOGA, was a 50-year-old virgin when she married Stanford Madondo.

Stanford had lost his first wife and was looking for someone to fill that void.

Little did he know that this would come in the form of a woman who had remained a virgin until her 50th year.

Vuyai says despite pressure from family and friends, she kept telling herself that she would only get into bed with the man she considered to be her Chosen One.

Well, that lengthy wait finally came to an end when she turned 50.

How she met her husband is also considered a miracle by those who know her from their church in Ruwa. She went through the Sofa Conference, as per ZAOGA’s protocol for the new couples, before any love proposals.

The couple met last year and, six months later, they were married.

Vuyai said: “To be honest, ome men were coming but some of them I would hear that they wanted me after they had already gone.

“A fellow elder, who is a sekuru to Mr Madondo, approached me with the message that Madondo wanted me.

“I think it was God’s time because there was peace in my heart.

“There was acceptance in my heart, my heart said ‘yes’, for the first time.”

She said prior to their marriage, there were some challenges.

“To get to the lobola part, you know our church, haisi church yaunoita zvaunoda.

“We are guided by this church, there are dos and don’ts.

“It was a scenario which was painful, since my partner was not understanding it.

“Nowadays, when people are in love, what cements the relationship is having sex but in our church, we are told not to do so until we have wedded and married.

“We believe in no sex before marriage. It was very difficult to try to explain and convince this is the way when, in the secular world, it’s normal to have sex before marriage.”

It took them six months to get married.

“We met in October 2024 and everything ended after six months.

“In our family, the parents are no more. So, the first person to tell was my brother, not my sisters.

“We met in October and in December, I was in Gweru at my brother’s house and I advised him that someone was coming.

“‘He is more than a friend and a brother.” She has some advice for the girls in this country.

“It needs the grace of God, someone who hears from God.

“There is peer pressure, some other people are doing it, it seems it’s enjoyable and normal in other people’s minds, even having sex before marriage.

‘It’s good to trust God, trust in the Lord, fear God because in the end that which God has started will be established.”

Her husband, Stanford, said he grew up in a family of five children.

“I was once married and I have five children. When my wife passed away, I stayed as a single man for a long time.

“I am a driver by profession. I am very close to my uncle Mr Masendu, who also goes to church with my wife.

“I would tell him my problems and tell him that things were a bit difficult since I didn’t want to bump into random partners.

‘So, he told me that he was talking to someone. I then met the woman who is my wife now and discussed the issue and we started moving on.”

Stanford also addressed the issue of marrying a 50-year-old virgin. “I asked myself – is this what God prepared me for in these past years? For sure, I was having a conversation with her sisters, they were asking me how it went.

“I told them I reached Canaan. It’s beautiful and I love my wife.”

This marriage couldn’t have been a success without the critical role played by Elder Masendu. Herald