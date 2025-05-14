50-YEAR-OLD VIRGIN FINDS MR RIGHT

Vuyai Madondo is a woman cut from a rare cloth − she preserved her virginity until she finally met the man she considered to be Mr Right in the year she celebrated her Golden Jubilee.
Vuyai, a
devoted member of ZAOGA, was a 50-year-old virgin when she married Stanford
Madondo.
Stanford had
lost his first wife and was looking for someone to fill that void.
Little did he
know that this would come in the form of a woman who had remained a virgin
until her 50th year.
Vuyai says
despite pressure from family and friends, she kept telling herself that she
would only get into bed with the man she considered to be her Chosen One.
Well, that
lengthy wait finally came to an end when she turned 50.
How she met her
husband is also considered a miracle by those who know her from their church in
Ruwa. She went through the Sofa Conference, as per ZAOGA’s protocol for the new
couples, before any love proposals.
The couple met
last year and, six months later, they were married.
Vuyai said: “To
be honest, ome men were coming but some of them I would hear that they wanted
me after they had already gone.
“A fellow
elder, who is a sekuru to Mr Madondo, approached me with the message that
Madondo wanted me.
“I think it was
God’s time because there was peace in my heart.
“There was
acceptance in my heart, my heart said ‘yes’, for the first time.”
She said prior
to their marriage, there were some challenges.
“To get to the
lobola part, you know our church, haisi church yaunoita zvaunoda.
“We are guided
by this church, there are dos and don’ts.
“It was a
scenario which was painful, since my partner was not understanding it.
“Nowadays, when
people are in love, what cements the relationship is having sex but in our
church, we are told not to do so until we have wedded and married.
“We believe in
no sex before marriage. It was very difficult to try to explain and convince
this is the way when, in the secular world, it’s normal to have sex before
marriage.”
It took them
six months to get married.
“We met in
October 2024 and everything ended after six months.
“In our family,
the parents are no more. So, the first person to tell was my brother, not my
sisters.
“We met in
October and in December, I was in Gweru at my brother’s house and I advised him
that someone was coming.
“‘He is more
than a friend and a brother.” She has some advice for the girls in this
country.
“It needs the
grace of God, someone who hears from God.
“There is peer
pressure, some other people are doing it, it seems it’s enjoyable and normal in
other people’s minds, even having sex before marriage.
‘It’s good to
trust God, trust in the Lord, fear God because in the end that which God has
started will be established.”
Her husband,
Stanford, said he grew up in a family of five children.
“I was once
married and I have five children. When my wife passed away, I stayed as a
single man for a long time.
“I am a driver
by profession. I am very close to my uncle Mr Masendu, who also goes to church
with my wife.
“I would tell
him my problems and tell him that things were a bit difficult since I didn’t
want to bump into random partners.
‘So, he told me
that he was talking to someone. I then met the woman who is my wife now and
discussed the issue and we started moving on.”
Stanford also
addressed the issue of marrying a 50-year-old virgin. “I asked myself – is this
what God prepared me for in these past years? For sure, I was having a
conversation with her sisters, they were asking me how it went.
“I told them I
reached Canaan. It’s beautiful and I love my wife.”
This marriage
couldn’t have been a success without the critical role played by Elder Masendu.
