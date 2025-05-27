MDC FACTIONS FIGHT FOR CONTROL OF PARTY HQ

Rival factions in the fragmented Movement of Democratic Change (MDC) party have stepped up their battle for control of the organisation’s various properties including the iconic Morgan Richard Tsvangirai (MRT) House, formerly Harvest House.

The property, which housed the opposition party during the late Morgan Tsvangirai’s leadership before he died in 2018, has been at the centre of several fights over its control since the ex-Prime Minister’s demise. Former MDC leaders including Thokozani Khupe, Douglas Mwonzora, Nelson Chamisa, Elias Mudzuri and Morgan Komichi, have tried to control the MRT House.

Some of the leaders were assaulted by youths from different factions for trying to take control of the building.

The Mwonzora-led MDC youth assembly claimed this week that there is a plot to take over the party's headquarters in Harare’s central business district by a group allegedly led by Mudzuri, the party’s former vice-president.

In a statement, the MDC youth assembly argued that the judgment has been appealed and its effect suspended pending determination by the Supreme Court.

“It has come to our attention that some hired thugs from Elias Mudzuri’s small camp want to come and occupy the MDC headquarters violently,” the assembly said.

“A shadowy character, one Mbidzo, confirmed as such in one of his social media posts. He was fired by the previous administration from the MDC where he used to work.”

However, Mudzuri yesterday dismissed the claims, calling them unfounded, adding that the building belonged to members and not individuals.

“He is just filling the air with nonsense. The court judgment asked us to go to a congress, but it is being disputed by Mwonzora. But what it [judgment] is telling us is to go back and rebuild our party.

“What Mwonzora is saying is unfounded. He is seeking condonation because his first appeal was thrown out for lack of compliance in terms of procedure.

“He has also asked us to talk to him; we are talking to him, but he is going around writing fake news that we want to take the place violently.

“So what I can say is, I don't know where that is coming from, we cannot be fighting over a dead party. We should be looking at how to rebuild it, because the MDC members have the power to rebuild it.”

Mudzuri said party properties belonged to MDC, thus members were the rightful owners of MRT House.

“You know, when you change leadership, you dissolve the previous government and then you create a new one. So, the real owners of the MDC properties right now are the members.

“The MDC is a party, and the members, you don't lose your membership. Is someone writing for that youth assembly? There is no more youth assembly. What we are asking Mwonzora to do is to allow members to [re]build their party,” he said.

In the statement, MDC youth assembly national chairperson Albert Chidakwa argued that the High Court judgment did not nullify Mwonzora's presidency after he was elected unopposed and declared president on November 20, 2022.

“The High Court judgment has been appealed in the Supreme Court and it is awaiting determination. The effect of the appeal is to suspend the judgment of Justice Zhou at the High Court. The High Court never nullified Senator Mwonzora's presidency,” he said.

“We will never brook anyone who wants to take power in the MDC through undemocratic means. We are aware of treacherous elements based outside the country that are sponsoring violence to start at MRT House.

“We are aware of some treacherous elements who are within the leadership who are working with the enemy to undermine our internal democracy.” Newsday